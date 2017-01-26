Shark photobombs child surfer

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 7:13 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
CANBERRA, Australia —
A 10-year-old on a surfboard is something to see, but it is what was behind the young athlete that's catching the attention.
Chris Hasson was taking photos of his son Eden at Samurai Beach on the Australian coast when he noticed a shark just under the surface of the water. Eden and the shark were so close they could collide.
And they almost did.
"He saw a shape in the wave and thought it was seaweed and felt something as he went over the top - he got his leg rope caught on something - but he thought nothing of it until he saw the photo," Chris Hasson told the Associated Press.
Shark experts said it could have been a small great white shark that was possibly afraid of the surfer and was trying to get away.
Eden told local television crews he was happy not realizing how close he was to the shark, saying "I probably would've freaked out and fell off."
