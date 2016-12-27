Woman finds Henry VIII tapestry at NYC rug store

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 7:19 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
NEW YORK —
A woman has made what could be a discovery of a lifetime and a historical treasure that was thought to be lost.
Mary Beard, a professor, believes that she has found a tapestry commissioned by Henry VIII in of all places, a rug shop in New York, the Telegraph reported.
Beard found the large woven hanging at Persian Gallery, a store that sells antique carpets in midtown Manhattan.
The University of Cambridge professor was researching how European art showed Roman emperors centuries after conquest. She simply Googled 'Caesar tapestry' and found a photo of the tapestry for sale, The Times reported.
In 1649, more than a century after the Tudor monarch's death in 1547, the set was valued at £5,022, a vast sum that made it one of the most valuable items in the royal collection.Posted by The Telegraph on Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Other experts say the tapestry, which shows Caesar crossing the Rubicon, is the real deal, the Telegraph reported.
If it is determined to be authentic and not a copy, it could be priceless.
More than a century after Henry died, the entire set was valued at more than 5,000 British pounds sterling in 1649. Now the one discovered at the rug shop is valued at $50,000, or 40,000 pounds sterling, The Times reported.
If the fabric is proven to one of the famed tapestries, it could be returned to Hampton Court, the palace where the panels were displayed.
Then entire commission originally consisted of 10 fabric panels that measured 9 feet high and 25 feet long.
There are three generations of copies, but experts haven't seen Henry's set, which are believed to be the original, since 1819.
The one found in New York was apparently in the Smithsonian's collection, but was auctioned 15 years ago. A dealer bought it, planning to sell it to dotcom billionaires, but those plans didn't come to fruition.
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}