‘Yoga saved my life,’ man trapped with only nose above water says
Matt Cardy/Getty Images
An Australian man driving on an excavator, like the one pictured above, became trapped in a water hole when a dam gave way. The bar on the machine trapped him virtually underwater. He survived by keeping his nose above the water using a yoga pose.
An Australian man is crediting yoga with saving his life, literally.
Daniel Miller, 45, was trapped for hours in a water hole, pinned down by an excavator with just his nose above water, after a dam on his remote property north of Sydney gave way, the Daily Telegraph reported.
