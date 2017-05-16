Noted Jacksonville pastor R.J. Washington dies

Longtime Jacksonville pastor R.J. Washington has passed away.
Washington, 54, reportedly died of cancer. He was the pastor of the Titus Harvest Dome Spectrum on Atlantic Blvd.
Washington was known for his well-attended conferences that attracted celebrities like Deion Sanders and Kirk Franklin. Washington also had a television ministry.
"We lost a good man and a dear friend," Sanders tweeted.
According to his bio on Daystar Television, Washington ministered in four continents and was married with three children.
BREAKING: Pastor R.J. Washington of Titus Church just passed. Just spoke to his brother, 'This is a tough time.' @ActionNewsJax— Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryANjax) May 16, 2017
My Condolences to the friends,family and Ministry of Pastor RJ Washington of Jacksonville Fla. We lost a good man & a dear friend! #TRUTH— Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) May 16, 2017
Pastor R.J. Washington's brother tells me, the family is celebrating the life of God's servant, but needs privacy. @ActionNewsJax— Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryANjax) May 16, 2017
This is developing story. Action News Jax will have additional details on CBS47 at 5.
Rodney Sumter, who survived the Orlando Pulse shooting in 2016, posted this tribute on Facebook:
