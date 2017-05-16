Noted Jacksonville pastor R.J. Washington dies

A nurse accused of groping at least two women, who were under anesthesia at the time, was arrested in metro Atlanta and jailed without bond. Police said suspect Michael Morgan’s pastor contacted detectives about the crimes a few weeks ago. “We believe a pastor had talked to Mr. Morgan about this and then came and reported the crime to us,” said Sgt. Sam Worsham. >> Read more trending news Worsham said investigators believe that the women were assaulted this year between February and April at the Northern Crescent Endoscopy/Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates. “While the female victims were in recovery, still under anesthesia, (he) was performing, not sexual acts on them, but sexual battery,' Worsham said. An incident report said that the pastor told police “Mr. Morgan looked at these women inappropriately and lifted their bras and had contact with their breast.” “We’re asking anyone if they have further information about this case to contact (the) Sandy Springs Police Department,” said Worsham. “That’s what’s concerning about this case. You are under anesthesia. You have a lot of trust in the facility you’re in.” The medical practice’s managing partner, Dr. Steven Morris, said the facility performs background checks on new employees, and has procedures in place to insure a safe environment. “We take patient safety very seriously and are shocked and concerned about this allegation,” Morris said in a statement. >> Related: Pot makes older people smarter, but impairs younger people, study finds “We are fully cooperating with law enforcement,” he said. Visitors to the sprawling medical complex said on Monday the allegations shocked them. “Whatever is done in the dark will come to the light,” said Tonya Walker. “I would feel violated and I would want the person punished for that indiscretion of my body.” Patient David Quinn said he believes that the pastor did the right thing and hopes Morgan faces prison time. “It’s a terrible thing to do to someone, and they should pursue the full extent of the law against him,” he said.