Search efforts resumed Monday morning for a missing local swimmer off Vilano Beach in St. Johns County.

Authorities identified the missing swimmer as Skyler Christian Taylor, 20, from Jacksonville.

Action News Jax reporter Cole Heath spoke with officials Monday as search efforts continued at 5:30 a.m.

Fire and rescue says lifeguards were not out when swimmer went missing since it was after hours. pic.twitter.com/UlWd0F2Lxp — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 15, 2017

Deputies are using eight government vessels and a helicopter in what they have called a recovery mission.

Action News Jax first brought you the breaking news Sunday night after St. Johns County Fire Rescue said it responded to a report of swimmers in distress near the north inlet jetty on Porpoise Point.

RELATED: Coast Guard looking for missing swimmer in Vilano Beach

Residents said they haven't seen this part of Vilano Beach as choppy as it was Sunday since Hurricane Matthew.

"It's an area that’s a high-risk area for us, so we do patrol it carefully. This was just an unfortunate incident," said St. Johns County Fire Rescue Jeremy Robshaw.

Taylor was last seen 150 yards offshore near the North Shoal, fire rescue said.

Red flag warning was up yesterday in vilano beach meaning you shouldn't swim. Search continues for missing swimmers body. — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 15, 2017

Fire rescue officials said the waves, particularly near the jetties, are strong. Strong swimmers and surfers usually swim in the area.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for the latest updates and follow @ActionNewsJax and @ColeANjax on Twitter.

The latest on the missing swimmer at vilano beach pic.twitter.com/1Mmb92xNhN — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 15, 2017

The fuzzy light is a spotlight on a search truck. A boat is also on the water looking for missing swimmer pic.twitter.com/SofxF8WpnN — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 15, 2017

2 search boats in the saint Augustine inlet searching for missing swimmer. pic.twitter.com/vDUdhiFh4t — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 15, 2017

Sun rises for day 2 of missing swimmer search at vilano beach. pic.twitter.com/vzndmxAAbt — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 15, 2017

Swimmer still missing. Trucks out all night patrolling beach, boats returned at 5:30am pic.twitter.com/3IaSxXRbuL — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 15, 2017

.@skyjax1 is now over search site in vilano beach for missing swimmer. pic.twitter.com/qfn7qkYuaq — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 15, 2017

Search helicopter is back looking for missing swimmer. pic.twitter.com/rGrxTDck2X — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 15, 2017

Red flag warning was up yesterday in vilano beach meaning you shouldn't swim. Search continues for missing swimmers body. — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 15, 2017

Fire and rescue says lifeguards were not out when swimmer went missing since it was after hours. pic.twitter.com/UlWd0F2Lxp — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 15, 2017