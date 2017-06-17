Listen Live
News
Oklahoma restaurant employees detain robbery suspect when he returns for job app
Police say employees at an Oklahoma restaurant were able to stop a man they suspected of robbing the eatery when he returned just hours later to get a job application.

The man is accused of robbing a Tulsa Jack in the Box near 41st and Garnett Saturday morning, FOX23 News reported.

Police said the man later robbed a nearby beauty supply store around noon.

When the man reportedly returned to the Jack in the Box to pick up the job application, employees recognized and detained him until officers showed up, police said.

FOX23 News reported that no one was injured.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Father’s Day 2017: Where dads eat free; other good deals for Dad
    Father’s Day 2017: Where dads eat free; other good deals for Dad
    Sunday is Father’s Day, and while you are shopping for that tie, you may also want to plan to take dad out on his special day.  The good news is that in a number of places dads can eat free or get deals on meals. The bad news is that since it’s dad’s day, you are expected to pay. Here are some dining and shopping suggestions. Not all deals are available at all locations. Here are a few places dad can eat free. Baskin Robbins – Take $3 off any ice cream cake worth $15 or more. Beef O'Brady's: Dads eat free (up to $10 value) with a purchase of $10 or more on Father's Day. Bertucci's: If you upload a photo of your dad or of a father figure in your life and Bertucci’s will give you a certificate for a small pizza. Claddagh Irish Pubs: Dads eat free on Father's Day with the purchase of an entrée. Firehouse Subs: Purchase a medium or large sub, side and a drink, then show this coupon on Father's Day and you can get your dad a free medium sub. Fogo de Chao: Take dad to Fogo de Chao and get a dining card good for a free lunch or dinner on your next visit. Hooters: Buy 10 wings on Father's Day, and dad gets 10 boneless wings for free. Medieval Times: Use the code DAD17 when making a reservation through Sunday, and dad's admission is free with the full-price purchase of another adult admission. Outback Steakhouse, Bonefish Grill and Carrabba's Italian Grill will give you an extra $10 when you buy dad a $50 gift card. The bonus gift card will be good on Dad’s next visit.  Papa John’s: Get a free large one-topping pizza when you purchase $25 worth of e-gift cards. PDQ: Dads get a free combo meal with the purchase of a kids meal or combo meal on Father's Day. Pilot Flying J: Go to the Facebook page for a coupon good for a free coffee, any size, at a Pilot Flying J travel center, anytime from Father's Day through June 24. Ruby Tuesday: The restaurant chain will offer these specials: - The Big Daddy Burger for $11.99. The burger includes USDA prime beef with bacon, Swiss, cheddar, and American cheeses. - Ribs, burgers, salad, and drink specials, including Knob Creek Bourbon for $7. Ruth's Chris Steak House: Fathers who dine in on Saturday and Sunday will receive a complimentary, $25 dining card to use towards a future purchase. Select locations open early at noon on Sunday, June 18 and will offer the following Surf & Turf Specials: - 6-ounce Filet with Twin Cold Water Lobster Tails ($49.95) - 8-ounce Filet with Twin Cold Water Lobster Tails ($56.95) - 12-ounce Ribeye with Twin Cold Water Lobster Tails ($59.95) - 16-ounce Ribeye with Twin Cold Water Lobster Tails ($68.95) Spaghetti Warehouse: On Father’s Day, dads can get either a 15-layer lasagna or spaghetti and meatballs entrée for free when dining in at a Spaghetti Warehouse. Shoney’s: Get dad a free piece of pecan pie on Father’s Day. Shoney’s said they are expanding their buffet to include favorites like Garlic Shrimp, Fried Chicken, Peach Cobbler, and more. More details here: Father’s Day at Shoney’s. Sonny’s BBQ: Dads can get All-You-Can-Eat St. Louis Ribs for 13.99 on Father’s Day. Details in this announcement from Sonny’s Steak ‘n Shake: Get a $5 certificate with a $20 purchase in gift cards. TCBY: Dads get a free small cup or cone of yogurt on Father’s Day. TCBY announced their Father’s Day special on Facebook. Texas Steakhouse & Saloon: Eat at Texas Steakhouse & Saloon on Father's Day and Dad will get a certificate valid for a free entrée on his next visit. Melting Pot: Most locations have an endless fondue entrees for both adults and children and a deal to add a lobster tail for only $5. To see the specials for your local Melting Pot, visit the Melting Pot home page, select your location, click Visit Restaurant Site, then click Events. Here are some Father’s Day shopping tips from Fatwallet.com Lowe’s: Offering hundreds of tool discounts for dads, including 40 percent off select tools, 30 percent off little giant ladders, 50 percent off mechanics tools. Also, Lowe’s shoppers can get an 11 percent rebate card after purchase at select stores - see a list of store codes at FatWallet.com. Playstation: “Days of Play” sale features nine days of sales pricing on limited edition PS4 bundles, 2017 video games and controllers. Staples: Amazon Echo 2-pack for $279.98 plus free shipping. Best Buy: Microsoft Surface Pro 4 12.3 inches, 128 GB, Intel Core m3 in Silver for $549.99 to $449.99 with EDU coupon for students and teachers. Walmart: Braun electric shavers starting as low as $39, with up to $60 in mail-in-rebates available. Ace Hardware: Masterbuilt 30 -inch digital electric smoker for $149.99. In-cart, the price drops to $129.99. Home Depot: Milwaukee Tool combo featuring the M12 12-volt lithium-ion cordless drill driver/impact driver combo with free battery for $99. Home Depot: Honeywell 5.5-gallon, 5.5-peak wet/dry utility vacuum with blower kit for $45.32. Advance Auto Parts is offering 15 percent off any order with coupon code. Shipping is free on orders over $75 and there is also free in-store pickup. Best Buy has TomTom Spark Cardio Fitness Watch for $124.99 with free shipping.
  • 4 day care employees charged with manslaughter in 5-year-old’s van death
    4 day care employees charged with manslaughter in 5-year-old’s van death
    Four employees of Ascent Daycare in West Memphis, Arkansas, have been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 5-year-old who was left for more than eight hours inside a van.  >> Read more trending news Christopher Gardner, Jr., died Monday.  The temperature inside the van when Christopher was found was 141 degrees.  Police said it appears little Christopher had tried to kick off and pull off clothing inside the van to cool off.  One of his shoes was found outside of the van, even though the doors of the van were closed.  Related: Mother of child found dead in day care van: 'Something's not adding up' The West Memphis Police Department charged Felicia Ann Phillips, Pamela Robinson, Wanda Taylor and Kendra Washington.  Phillips was the driver of the van the day Christopher died.  Robinson was the adult van rider. Every day, an adult rode in the van to supervise the children.  Related: PHOTOS: 4 charged with manslaughter in death of 5-year-old boy Taylor is responsible for checking to make sure children were taken off the van and checked into the day care.  Christopher was marked as signed into the day care that day, even though he never made it off the van.  Related: DHS: Day care van had alarm system, should have been able to prevent boy's death Washington normally acts as the transportation supervisor for Ascent, but was filling in for someone else that day and was doing a final sweep of the van and ensuring no one was left.  Washington admitted she never went back to do that final safety check, WMPD said.  Washington turned herself into West Memphis police.  None of the other employees are in custody yet.  Police said, in talking with employees, it appears certain safety procedures that the daycare was supposed to follow were being ignored by workers.  'This was completely preventable,' police said. 'If anyone on this list had done their job...' 
  • Father’s Day 2017: What’s funny about being a dad? Here are a few of the funniest quotes
    Father’s Day 2017: What’s funny about being a dad? Here are a few of the funniest quotes
    Most of us can easily pull up a quote from our dad.  “Turn out that light.” “Close that door! I’m not air conditioning the entire neighborhood.” “Do I look like a money tree?” But what about quotes about being a dad? Here are a few.
  • Trump will clamp down on Cuban travel, trade
    Trump will clamp down on Cuban travel, trade
    President Donald Trump on Friday is expected to announce plans to tighten restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and clamp down on U.S. business dealings with the military, fulfilling a campaign pledge. >> Read more trending news Trump will speak in Miami and will issue a presidential directive to reverse some of the regulations in 2014 by President Barack Obama, Reuters reported. “My administration’s policy will be guided by key U.S. national security interests and solidarity of the Cuban people,” according to a draft of the five-point, eight-page presidential policy directive obtained by Politico. “I will seek to promote a stable, prosperous, and free country for the Cuban people. To that end, we must ensure that U.S. funds are not channeled to a regime that has failed to meet the most basic requirements of a free and just society.” Trump’s new policy will ban most U.S. business transactions with Cuba’s Armed Forces Business Enterprises Group but will make some exceptions for air and sea travel, Reuters reported. Trump will not close embassies or break the diplomatic relations that were restored with the island in 2015. Trump will speak at a Miami theater in the Little Havana neighborhood named for Manuel Artime, a leader of the failed 1961 Bay of Pigs operation against Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.
  • Michelle Carter guilty of involuntary manslaughter in boyfriend's suicide
    Michelle Carter guilty of involuntary manslaughter in boyfriend's suicide
    A woman accused of convincing her boyfriend to commit suicide has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter by a Massachusetts judge.  Michelle Carter was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 suicide of 18-year-old Conrad Roy. Carter broke into tears as Judge Lawrence Moniz began to read his decision, explaining that 'some explanation of my verdict is warranted.' '[Her] actions constituted wanton and reckless conduct by her,' Judge Moniz said.  >> Read more trending news Moniz said the state had proven beyond a reasonable doubt that she acted recklessly, but that she did not directly cause his death. 'His research was extensive...he secured the generator...located his vehicle,' Moniz noted. 'However, he breaks that chain of self-causing by getting out of the vehicle.' Moniz explained a precedent he considered in a 200-year-old case, in which a man hanged himself in a prison cell hours before he was to be publicly executed for the murder of his father.  'He literally sought fresh air,' Moniz said, referring to Roy's previously unsuccessful attempts to commit suicide. Moniz noted Carter told Roy to get back into the truck after he got out, which she must have known was becoming a deadly environment.  'She instructs Mr. Roy to get back into the truck, well-knowing of all the feelings he has expressed to her,' Moniz said.  Telling him to get back into the truck constituted 'wanton and reckless conduct,' the court found.  Moniz then indicated Carter seems to have known the gravity of the situation as she indicated to her friends in messages and conversations.  MORE: All the texts between Michelle Carter and Conrad Roy the day he died 'Ms. Carter had reason to know that Mr. Roy had followed her instructions and had placed himself in the toxic environment of the truck,' said Moniz.  He cited a previous case as precedent, in which 'there is a duty to take reasonable steps to alleviate the risk.' The decision not to do so is what Moniz cited in finding Carter guilty of manslaughter.  He continued, noting that Carter failed to tell anyone of his plans nor to 'issue a simple instruction to get out of the car.' In closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Katie Rayburn said Carter knew what she was doing when she encouraged Roy to kill himself and tried to use him for attention.  Prosecutors say the then-17-year-old Carter pressured Roy to take his own life through a torrent of text messages. They say she told Roy to 'get back in' his truck when he became frightened while trying to kill himself with carbon monoxide. Carter's attorney, Joseph Cataldo argued Roy was simply forcing Carter to be part of his second attempt. Carter's lawyer has argued that Roy had attempted suicide previously and made his own decision to take his own life. Judge Lawrence Moniz said he will take the statements and evidence under advisement in order to make a ruling. Once his ruling is made, Moniz said he will announce it in open court the following morning.  MORE: Death by text? What’s at stake in the Michelle Carter trial
