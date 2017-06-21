One dead, one injured in overnight Jacksonville shooting

The Jacksonville Sheriff's office is searching for a suspect after a double shooting that left one man dead and another hurt in northwest Jacksonville at the 5100 block of Shenandoah Ave Tuesday around 10 p.m.
I'm live at the scene right now on @ActionNewsJax fox 30 https://t.co/TmoRwO6pn5— Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) June 21, 2017
Police do not have any information on a suspect at this point, but are currently speaking with a person of interest as well as witnesses.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page, follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and watch Action News Jax for the latest.
Tow truck just arrived to remove a vehicle from the scene. pic.twitter.com/3e7s7QRnPU— Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) June 21, 2017
I'm told Shooting happened near this car in front of an apartment with several kids inside. Everyone inside is ok. pic.twitter.com/Uzr6mz29OW— Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) June 21, 2017
JSO talking to 1 person of interest and witnesses. No IDs released yet. pic.twitter.com/Lx9cqpswiv— Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) June 21, 2017
JSO tearing down at deadly shooting scene. Been out here since around ten. 1 dead 1 hurt. No suspect info pic.twitter.com/DgIMqIAKIR— Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) June 21, 2017
JSO still on scene after a deadly double shooting at apt complex on Shenandoah ave. 1 dead 1 hurt. No suspect info pic.twitter.com/CArI7QuHNj— Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) June 21, 2017
