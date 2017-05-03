One dead in overnight shooting in Montcrief

Related: Jacksonville police responding to four people shot in Moncrief area
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has reported that one of the victims from the overnight shooting in Montcrief has died.
The shooting happened last night on West 24th Street around 11pm. JSO is saying the shooting does not appear to be a drive by shooting, but are still investigating.
One of the victims spent the night in surgery, another in trauma care, and two others are expected to live after the close-range shooting.
This is a developing story.
One victim from the quadruple shooting overnight has died. #JSO #JAX https://t.co/unaXWNNe4G— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 3, 2017
JSO just confirmed one victim has died. https://t.co/RLAm1QnZq2— John Bachman (@BachmanANjax) May 3, 2017
