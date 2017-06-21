Officers are questioning the other suspect.
This is the street where police say a homeowner saw 2 men going through his truck. 1 detained, police looking for the other. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/XiUkdNsWa2— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) June 21, 2017
The area surrounding the Alligator Farm is being locked down by Police. The County SO and Bch PD are assisting. Call us if you see aprowler— City Of StAugustine (@CityStAug) June 21, 2017
The area lockdown was lifted around 8:40 a.m. but are asking neighbors to be on the lookout until the other suspect is in custody.
The Police have removed the security perimeter near the Alligator Farm. They have one person of interest they are speaking with. @CityStAug— City Of StAugustine (@CityStAug) June 21, 2017
The Santa Monica homeowner said neighbors also noticed their cars had been rummaged through.
"Two of them were unlocked and apparently they had been gone through, but we’re not sure if anything of value was taken," said the homeowner.
Neighbors said they don’t usually see this type of activity on this street, but all of the neighbor are on high alert.
Homeowner says her husband heard this gate open around 5:30.When he looked out window saw 2 men trying to get in his truck @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/wwbtvgnony— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) June 21, 2017
Homeowner tells me when her husband flipped on the flood lights both men took off down Santa Monica Ave. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/sL3Un00fBo— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) June 21, 2017
I'm told other cars parked in driveways on Santa Monica Ave. were unlocked and appear to have been rummaged through @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/cCt62cehgD— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) June 21, 2017
