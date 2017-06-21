Police say the pair were breaking into vehicles on Santa Monica Avenue.

Officers are questioning the other suspect.

The homeowner, who did not want to be identified, told Action News Jax her husband woke up to a noise around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When her husband flipped the flood lights on that’s when he saw two men trying to break into his truck.

“It’s very unusual,” the homeowner said. “He looked out the window and saw two males approach his truck and we turned on the flood lights and they took off.”

She says the two fled down Santa Monica Avenue and her husband immediately called police.

This is the street where police say a homeowner saw 2 men going through his truck. 1 detained, police looking for the other. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/XiUkdNsWa2 — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) June 21, 2017

Officers locked down nearby streets while they searched.

The area surrounding the Alligator Farm is being locked down by Police. The County SO and Bch PD are assisting. Call us if you see aprowler — City Of StAugustine (@CityStAug) June 21, 2017 “Eventually from what we understand they caught up to the two males that were in our neighborhood and they took off running,” said the victim. St. Augustine police caught up to one of the men and detained him, but the other ran into the marsh land near the St. Augustine Alligator Farm. More: FWC investigating man ‘harassing' manatees in St. Johns River The area lockdown was lifted around 8:40 a.m. but are asking neighbors to be on the lookout until the other suspect is in custody.

The Police have removed the security perimeter near the Alligator Farm. They have one person of interest they are speaking with. @CityStAug — City Of StAugustine (@CityStAug) June 21, 2017

The Santa Monica homeowner said neighbors also noticed their cars had been rummaged through.

"Two of them were unlocked and apparently they had been gone through, but we’re not sure if anything of value was taken," said the homeowner.

Neighbors said they don’t usually see this type of activity on this street, but all of the neighbor are on high alert.

Homeowner says her husband heard this gate open around 5:30.When he looked out window saw 2 men trying to get in his truck @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/wwbtvgnony — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) June 21, 2017

Homeowner tells me when her husband flipped on the flood lights both men took off down Santa Monica Ave. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/sL3Un00fBo — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) June 21, 2017