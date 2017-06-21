Listen Live
News
One suspect caught, another on the run near St. Augustine Alligator Farm
Close

One suspect caught, another on the run near St. Augustine Alligator Farm

One suspect caught, another on the run near St. Augustine Alligator Farm

One suspect caught, another on the run near St. Augustine Alligator Farm

Updated:
St. Augustine police are looking for one of two men who prompted an area lockdown near the Alligator Farm.
 
Police say the pair were breaking into vehicles on Santa Monica Avenue.
 

Officers are questioning the other suspect.

The homeowner, who did not want to be identified, told Action News Jax her husband woke up to a noise around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.
 
 
When her husband flipped the flood lights on that’s when he saw two men trying to break into his truck.
 
“It’s very unusual,” the homeowner said. “He looked out the window and saw two males approach his truck and we turned on the flood lights and they took off.”
 
She says the two fled down Santa Monica Avenue and her husband immediately called police.
Officers locked down nearby streets while they searched. 
“Eventually from what we understand they caught up to the two males that were in our neighborhood and they took off running,” said the victim. 
 
St. Augustine police caught up to one of the men and detained him, but the other ran into the marsh land near the St. Augustine Alligator Farm.
More: FWC investigating man ‘harassing' manatees in St. Johns River

The area lockdown was lifted around 8:40 a.m. but are asking neighbors to be on the lookout until the other suspect is in custody. 

The Santa Monica homeowner said neighbors also noticed their cars had been rummaged through.

"Two of them were unlocked and apparently they had been gone through, but we’re not sure if anything of value was taken," said the homeowner.

Neighbors said they don’t usually see this type of activity on this street, but all of the neighbor are on high alert.

 

