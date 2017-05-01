'Operation March Sadness' in Nassau County nets 34 arrests

The Nassau County Sheriff's Office said 34 people were arrested during an undercover drug sting called "Operation March Sadness."
NCSO's Narcotics Division spent the past few months conducting undercover drug operations throughout the county.
Deputies released the names of 34 people who were arrested. One person, 40-year-old Jared Donnie Brazzell, is wanted on an outstanding warrant for sale of methamphetamine.
Items seized during the operation included 149 pills, 37 grams of cocaine, almost 88 grams of meth, more than 375 grams of marijuana, more than $3,000 in cash, three handguns and a shotgun, according to NCSO.
“The people who were involved in this operation are not your casual drug user,” said Sheriff Bill Leeper. “These are drug dealers and repeat offenders. If we successfully remove the drug dealers and repeat offenders crime goes down.”
Those arrested during Operation March Sadness were:
- Wesley Eugene Parker - Sale of Cocaine (x2), 25, Fernandina Beach
- Frank Malik Drummond - Sale of Cocaine (x3), 21, Fernandina Beach
- Xavier Dwight Jamison - Armed Sale of Cocaine, 30, Fernandina Beach
- Zachary Verdier Jamison - Sale of Marijuana (x3), 30, Fernandina Beach
- Kara Michelle Ferrell - Sale of Methamphetamine (x2), 39, Yulee
- Paul Douglas George - Sale of Methamphetamine (x3), 45, Yulee
- Kenneth Carlos Gamble - Sale of Cocaine, 35, Fernandina Beach
- Antony Jevon Brown - Sale of Cocaine, 31, Fernandina Beach
- Dustin Stephen Geraci - Sale of Methamphetamine, 31, Yulee
- Marty Rasean Godwin - Sale of Cocaine (x2), 39, Fernandina Beach
- Nicole Elaine Sutton - Sale of Methamphetamine (x2), 26, Yulee
- Gary Norman Montgomery - Sale of Methamphetamine (x2), 41, Yulee
- Wade Ernest Turner - Sale of Methamphetamine, 35, Yulee
- Michael Hunter Potts - Sale of Methamphetamine (x3), 33, Fernandina Beach
- Kelly Dean Labigang Jr - Sale of Methamphetamine, 32, Yulee
- Miles Boyter Thompson - Sale of a Counterfeit Substance, 24, Yulee
- Ryan Jamell Peterson - Sale of Cocaine (x3), 24, Fernandina Beach
- Michael Allen Walker - Sale of Methamphetamine (x2), 18, Yulee
- Adam Peter Beil - Sale of Cocaine/Possession of Cocaine, 31, Fernandina Beach
- Jessica Lynn Dunman - Sale of Methamphetamine/Controlled Substance, 37, Yulee
- Randall Grey Jones - Sale of Methamphetamine (x2), 29, Yulee
- Joyce Ann Allen - Sale of Methamphetamine (x2), 31, Yulee
- Kimberly Rochelle White - Sale of Cocaine (x2), 34, Fernandina Beach
- Victoria Summer Broussard - Possession of Methamphetamine, 33, Fernandina Beach
- Bobby Shane Snipes - Sale of Methamphetamine (x3), 43, Yulee
- Mark Allen Currie - Sale of Cocaine, 41, Fernandina Beach
- Michael Keith Googins - Sale of Methamphetamine, 48, Yulee
- Cherrelle Monique Holcey - Sale of Cocaine (x2), 25, Fernandina Beach
- Lisa Marie Ferguson - Sale of Controlled Substance, 34, Callahan
- Melissa Lorraine Agricola - Sale of Controlled Substance, 47, Yulee
- Eric Chauncey Greene - Sale of Controlled Substance, 61, Fernandina Beach
- Tina Nicole Williams - Trafficking Methamphetamine, 44, Yulee
- Gary Lamar Meeks - Cultivation of Marijuana, 55, Callahan
- John Allen Lemos - Trafficking Methamphetamine, 49, Jacksonville
Wanted on outstanding arrest warrant is:
- Jared Donnie Brazzell - Sale of Methamphetamine, 40, Fernandina Beach
