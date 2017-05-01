'Operation March Sadness' in Nassau County nets 34 arrests

The Nassau County Sheriff's Office said 34 people were arrested during an undercover drug sting called "Operation March Sadness."

NCSO's Narcotics Division spent the past few months conducting undercover drug operations throughout the county.

Deputies released the names of 34 people who were arrested. One person, 40-year-old Jared Donnie Brazzell, is wanted on an outstanding warrant for sale of methamphetamine.

Items seized during the operation included 149 pills, 37 grams of cocaine, almost 88 grams of meth, more than 375 grams of marijuana, more than $3,000 in cash, three handguns and a shotgun, according to NCSO.

“The people who were involved in this operation are not your casual drug user,” said Sheriff Bill Leeper. “These are drug dealers and repeat offenders. If we successfully remove the drug dealers and repeat offenders crime goes down.”

Those arrested during Operation March Sadness were:

Wesley Eugene Parker - Sale of Cocaine (x2), 25, Fernandina Beach

Frank Malik Drummond - Sale of Cocaine (x3), 21, Fernandina Beach

Xavier Dwight Jamison - Armed Sale of Cocaine, 30, Fernandina Beach

Zachary Verdier Jamison - Sale of Marijuana (x3), 30, Fernandina Beach

Kara Michelle Ferrell - Sale of Methamphetamine (x2), 39, Yulee

Paul Douglas George - Sale of Methamphetamine (x3), 45, Yulee

Kenneth Carlos Gamble - Sale of Cocaine, 35, Fernandina Beach

Antony Jevon Brown - Sale of Cocaine, 31, Fernandina Beach

Dustin Stephen Geraci - Sale of Methamphetamine, 31, Yulee

Marty Rasean Godwin - Sale of Cocaine (x2), 39, Fernandina Beach

Nicole Elaine Sutton - Sale of Methamphetamine (x2), 26, Yulee

Gary Norman Montgomery - Sale of Methamphetamine (x2), 41, Yulee

Wade Ernest Turner - Sale of Methamphetamine, 35, Yulee

Michael Hunter Potts - Sale of Methamphetamine (x3), 33, Fernandina Beach

Kelly Dean Labigang Jr - Sale of Methamphetamine, 32, Yulee

Miles Boyter Thompson - Sale of a Counterfeit Substance, 24, Yulee

Ryan Jamell Peterson - Sale of Cocaine (x3), 24, Fernandina Beach

Michael Allen Walker - Sale of Methamphetamine (x2), 18, Yulee

Adam Peter Beil - Sale of Cocaine/Possession of Cocaine, 31, Fernandina Beach

Jessica Lynn Dunman - Sale of Methamphetamine/Controlled Substance, 37, Yulee

Randall Grey Jones - Sale of Methamphetamine (x2), 29, Yulee

Joyce Ann Allen - Sale of Methamphetamine (x2), 31, Yulee

Kimberly Rochelle White - Sale of Cocaine (x2), 34, Fernandina Beach

Victoria Summer Broussard - Possession of Methamphetamine, 33, Fernandina Beach

Bobby Shane Snipes - Sale of Methamphetamine (x3), 43, Yulee

Mark Allen Currie - Sale of Cocaine, 41, Fernandina Beach

Michael Keith Googins - Sale of Methamphetamine, 48, Yulee

Cherrelle Monique Holcey - Sale of Cocaine (x2), 25, Fernandina Beach

Lisa Marie Ferguson - Sale of Controlled Substance, 34, Callahan

Melissa Lorraine Agricola - Sale of Controlled Substance, 47, Yulee

Eric Chauncey Greene - Sale of Controlled Substance, 61, Fernandina Beach

Tina Nicole Williams - Trafficking Methamphetamine, 44, Yulee

Gary Lamar Meeks - Cultivation of Marijuana, 55, Callahan

John Allen Lemos - Trafficking Methamphetamine, 49, Jacksonville

Wanted on outstanding arrest warrant is: