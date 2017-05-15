Orlando mayor proposes moving Confederate statue to Greenwood Cemetery

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Confederate solider statue at Lake Eola Park may be moved to Greenwood Cemetery in Orlando.
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer proposed the idea during a meeting on Monday.
#BREAKING: #Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer says he wants to move the #LakeEola #Confederate statue to Greenwood Cemetery. #WFTV— Mike Manzoni (@MManzoniWFTV) May 15, 2017
A group in Orlando was urging city leaders to remove the statue before June 12, which has been deemed Unity Day due to the Pulse terror attack.
The monument on the east side of the park has been there for 100 years.
The group believes the statue promotes white supremacy.
Those for and against removing the statue began protesting in downtown Orlando ahead of the meeting.
A similar effort to remove the statue failed in 2015.
On @WFTV Group working 2 convince @citybeautiful to remove Confederate memorial from #LakeEola pic.twitter.com/5R13QQyYh4— Angela Jacobs WFTV (@AngelaJacobsTV) May 15, 2017
On @WFTV group growing outside city hall protesting request to remove confederate statute from #LakeEola pic.twitter.com/nJfEI6CyzC— Angela Jacobs WFTV (@AngelaJacobsTV) May 15, 2017
Mayor has already made a decision on lake Eola confederate statue. sources tell us it will likely be moved somewhere else.— Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) May 15, 2017
