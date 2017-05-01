Overnight shooting injures five

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident that occurred overnight in Moncrief.
Five people were injured when gunfire erupted at a party, according to JSO.
Emergency crews rushed the victims, ages 17 to 20, to UF Health. The victims were standing outside a party when the shooting happened, JSO stated.
JSO is not ruling out the possibility of a drive-by shooting. "That is a possibility. Numerous shell casings (were) found in the street as well as items discarded in the park. It looks like they were fleeing," said Lt. Ellis Burns.
WJAX reporter Cole Health is live on the scene.
5 young men shot and wounded outside a party on moncrief. I have the latest on the investigation at 5 @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/d8huxVrFnU— Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 1, 2017
5 Victims are young men between ages 17-20. All with non life threatening injuries. No word yet on suspect or suspect description. pic.twitter.com/vJ2Q5if28x— Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 1, 2017
JSO not ruling out drive by, our crew saw several shell casings in the street along Ken knight drive north. 5 young men shot and wounded pic.twitter.com/weGo42BYMg— Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 1, 2017
Victims rushed to UF health, expected to survive. pic.twitter.com/chrHurjBO4— Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 1, 2017
