Overnight shooting injures five

Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Man shoots seven: One woman died and six other people are in critical condition after a man opened fire at a pool party in San Diego on Sunday. The man, who has not been identified, was shot and killed by police. The shooting took place at a birthday party at an apartment complex near the University of California, San Diego. 2. Shark bite: A woman was bitten in the thigh by a shark Sunday at a popular Southern California beach. The woman was wading in the ocean with friends near San Onofre State Beach, according to witnesses, when the shark attacked. Several sharks have been sighted in the area in recent weeks, according to authorities. 3. Storms kill 14: At least 14 people were killed over the weekend as storms hit the Midwest and South. Tornadoes killed four in Texas and flood waters killed five in Arkansas, including two children who are missing and presumed drowned after flash flood waters swept away the car they were in. The South could see more severe weather on Monday, forecasters say. 4. May Day: Thousands of people are expected to take to the streets Monday in protest. According to organizers of May Day events across the United States, demonstrators will be marching for causes ranging from immigration reform to women’s pay issues to LGBT rights. President Donald Trump, himself the subject of many of the marches, released a statement Friday declaring Monday “Loyalty Day,” saying supporters should “recognize and reaffirm our allegiance to the principles” that make the country great. 5. Arkansas killings: The bodies of a woman, her two children, and her uncle have been found in western Arkansas, and authorities are looking at the woman’s boyfriend as a suspect in the deaths. While the causes of death have not been revealed, law enforcement authorities say they are treating the deaths as homicides and believe they have the person responsible in custody. The woman’s body was found last Tuesday, her uncle’s body was found Thursday, her 2-year-old daughter’s body was found Friday and her 10-year-old son’s body was found Saturday. And one more “General Hospital” was named best drama, while Steve Harvey collected two awards at Sunday’s Daytime Emmy award ceremony. Harvey won for Outstanding Game Show Host for his work on “Family Feud,” and Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host for “The Steve Harvey Show.” “Good Morning America” won Outstanding Morning Program and the hosts of “The Talk” won Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts. In case you missed it <iframe width='560' height='315' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/IfTLJQGJgBA' frameborder='0' allowfullscreen></iframe>