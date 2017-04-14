An fatal accident involving a vehicle and two semis closed down a stretch of Interstate 95 south in St. Johns County for more than 12 hours, from Thursday night into Friday afternoon.

Brittany Fortner, 24, was driving to her home in St. Johns County. A tractor-trailer slowed in front of her, but the semi behind her did not.

The impact pushed Fortner's car into the semi in front of her and she was killed.

LOCAL NEWS: Woman killed after semi truck failed to stop on I-95 in St. Johns County

Fortner's parents described their daughter as sweet. She had just landed a full-time position at Merrill Lynch, her life just starting out.



Thursday as she was leaving work, she decided to go to a movie, calling her mother, Lou Fortner, after it was over.



"At 9:30 she walked out and called me and said, 'I'm on the way home,'" Lou Fortner said.



It was the last phone call shared between the two.



When Brittany did not show up at home, her parents desperately began looking for her.



"She never answered the phone, she never answered the phone, so I called and I called and … " Fortner said.

Her stepfather, Bobby Ritacco, went looking for her and called hospitals -- even stopping at the crash site, not knowing Brittany was involved

PHOTOS: Deadly semi crash blocks 95 in St. Johns County

As he searched, he was on the phone with Brittany's mother.

"He said he could see the two semis were wrecked but couldn’t see any car. He said, 'she's not there,'" Fortner said.

But Brittany was there, her mangled car crushed in between two semis.



Her grief-stricken parents want one thing: for drivers to be careful.



"She was finally was about to start her life, but she never got to do it," Ritacco said.



Troopers say charges are pending in this crash.

PHOTOS: Young woman killed in I-95 crash in St. Johns County