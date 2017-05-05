Listen Live
Pedestrian killed on I-95 in Jacksonville Friday morning
By: Nora Clark News | WJAX
Updated:

A pedestrian died early Friday morning on northbound Interstate 95 after being hit by a car, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Related: Six crashes, one deadly, search for suspect during morning commute in Jacksonville | Video/photos of damage reported as storms hit Jacksonville

FHP responded to an incident between a pedestrian and vehicle on Interstate 95 north bound near MLK Jr, Parkway around 3 a.m. 

The pedestrian was struck by a 1996 Ford Mustang whose driver attempted to stop before hitting the person with the front of the car, according to FHP. 

The victim was taken to UF Health of Jacksonville by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue and pronounced dead at 3:32 a.m.

FHP has not released the name of the victim because it is trying to notify next of kin.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office received several calls about a person in the northbound travel lanes of I-95, according to FHP

FHP investigators are trying to determine why the pedestrian was in the road.

The accident is still under investigation. It is unknown if alcohol was a factor, according to FHP.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Defense witnesses in federal fraud trial promote former Rep. Brown as hard working “expert”
    Defense witnesses in federal fraud trial promote former Rep. Brown as hard working “expert”
    The defense is calling just four witnesses to present their side in the federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown- including Brown herself. The other three witnesses who have testified on Brown’s behalf spanned personal, professional, and civic bonds, but were united in their trust of Brown and belief that the Congresswoman was passionate about serving her constituents and causes. ﻿FULL COVERAGE: The federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown Rontel Batie started as an intern in Brown’s office in 2010, being placed there through the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation. He later worked as a full-time staffer as well, so he saw Brown on and off over the span of several years. Throughout that time, he says Brown had the reputation for getting there before most people, and staying well after others had left. He described her as an “expert” on the causes she was involved in, especially veteran’s issues. Brown’s Defense Attorney James Smith III asked Batie if he noticed Brown’s age starting to catch up to her, and if that made her rely more and more on her staff. While he says he saw the impact on Brown physically- for example she wouldn’t walk nearly as much as years prior- he says she remained the “expert” on legislative issues. He did add that the staff worked to take care of her personal needs, so that she could focus on the core responsibilities of a lawmaker. Batie also believes he has attended an event Brown hosted in conjunction with the CBCF’s Annual Legislative Conference. These receptions during this event have been criticized by prosecutors, who argue they were parties for Brown funded through donations to a “sham” charity. Batie said there was always a lot of education and networking taking place, although on further questioning, it seemed he had actually attended an official veteran’s reception hosted by Brown on Capitol Hill, rather than the event that’s not formally affiliated with the conference. UNF President John Delaney, who’s a former Jacksonville Mayor, knew Brown dating back to the 1980s, but grew closer to her in the early 1990s, when he started working at City Hall.  “She’s bluntly honest,” he says. He spoke about Brown working tirelessly to help with some big things for the City, including repairs to the Fuller Warren Bridge and the construction of the federal courthouse. Another woman, Brenda Simmons Hutchinson, worked with Brown through the community service oriented group The Links. She says Brown and another women were behind a project to get laptops for young female students they were counseling, and it was rewarding to see those computers be delivered.  “I’m still smiling because I can still see the smile on their faces,” she says. Simmons Hutchinson says her grandson is also one of the students who was chosen to go on an exchange trip to China which Brown organized, describing that as an “opportunity of a lifetime”. Prosecutors have previously questioned the funding for both of those programs, as well as the selection process on who was chosen to go on the China trip. Simmons Hutchinson did not speak to the funding and was unaware of how students were chosen for the exchange program. On cross examination, a question prosecutors posed to all of the parties was whether any of them were aware of Brown’s financial situation. None were. Prosecutors called a total of 40 witnesses over seven days to make their case. The defense is not obligated to make any case presentation, so the lower number of witnesses is not any indication of the strength of their arguments. The burden to prove the charges falls on the government. Brown, her Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons, and the head of One Door For Education Carla Wiley are accused of soliciting more than $800,000 in donations to One Door, promoting the organization as a charity when it was not. The trio allegedly used the money for their own personal expenses, although Wiley says she operated separate from Simmons and Brown. Both Simmons and Wiley have pleaded guilty and previously testified for the prosecution. Brown has maintained through this process that she was unaware of what Simmons and Wiley were doing, and that she trusted Simmons to handle her affairs and he betrayed that trust. WOKV is inside of the federal courthouse following the latest testimony, as Brown herself takes the stand.
  • “I’ve made mistakes”: Former Rep. Corrine Brown testifies in her own defense
    “I’ve made mistakes”: Former Rep. Corrine Brown testifies in her own defense
    “It was just not a major issue for me. I know now it should have been.” Now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown admits she made mistakes by not managing her office more closely and not paying attention to her personal finances, but she says in regard to the federal charges she’s facing, she never meant to do anything wrong.  “It wasn’t intentional on my part. I made mistakes. I just didn’t pay the kind of attention to details that I should have,” Brown says. Brown took the stand Thursday to testify in her own defense in the federal fraud trial she’s facing. Brown, her former Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons, and the President of “One Door For Education” Carla Wiley have all been accused of soliciting more than $800,000 in donations to One Door- which prosecutors call a “sham” charity- and using the money for personal expenses instead. Simmons and Wiley have both pleaded guilty and testified in the trial. FULL COVERAGE: The federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown While Simmons says he gave signed blank One Door checks to Brown and withdrew money from One Door to deposit in her account- all at her direction- Brown says that’s not the case. In fact, not only did Brown say Simmons acted alone, but she said she had no idea what he was doing at the time. If she had, Brown says she would have called House Administration and fired him, although she admits it would have been difficult to actually call the police. “There is no way that I would ever have done anything that would cause Ronnie to go to jail. I never would have done anything like that,” she says. She says she saw Simmons as a son, getting emotional on the stand as she talked about taking a chance on Simmons to run her office, because she saw his potential.  Simmons would sometimes give Brown cash directly, which she believed to be Simmons own cash for reimbursements. Other times, Simmons would put the money in Brown’s account. Her defense asked how she could have not noticed all of the money that was being deposited. “I wish I could answer that. I wish I paid more close attention to my finances. I was always busy working on things for my constituents,” she says. In addition to serving on two committees- including eventually rising to Ranking Member on Veteran’s Affairs- Brown says she prided herself on being open not just to Jacksonville and Florida constituents, but anyone who sought her ear on key issues. That included working long days and frequent travel back to her district. Simmons would run through her schedule with her every morning, and then the day would be filled with caucus meetings, votes, and more. Simmons would handle her travel reimbursements, as well as caring for paying himself back for deposits and other expenses he would make in connection to Brown’s Congressional work. Brown says she had no reason to believe One Door was not a non-profit, and she thought it was doing good things for the community, including paying out scholarship. She says she didn’t actually know there was a problem involving the group until the charges against her were filed and, later, Simmons pled. Although prior witnesses said Brown would frequently promote One Door, Brown herself said she actually had little knowledge of what the group did. “They’re just one of the many organizations I worked with,” she says. Brown says she didn’t even realize One Door was the sponsor of some of her events, because she neither assembled the fliers promoting the events nor paid close attention unless it was something she would sign. When she was soliciting donors, it would often be for her campaign account Friends of Corrine Brown, her Florida Delivers Leadership PAC, her legal trust, or One Door. Brown said she would also solicit support for the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, while working with their interns and scholarship program. Despite many donors testifying that Brown was skilled at soliciting money, she testified she hated it- especially when it came to her campaign fund, where people were reluctant to contribute because they believed she would win. She says facing the fact that donors- many of who gave thousands or tens of thousands of dollars, and who she considered friends- may think that she willingly conspired is something that’s devastating, because her reputation is everything. “The only thing that you have in life is your name,” she says. But she couldn’t offer any answer when, during early cross examination, prosecutors asked Brown why Simmons would just randomly bring her name in to this case, if not for some wrongdoing. Brown also received cash deposits from a part-time staffer, Von Alexander, who testified that she would receive signed blank One Door checks and would fill them out and deposit them at Brown’s direction. Brown says Alexander was always living “in a crisis” with substantial financial issues, so the deposits tied to Alexander her were actually payments on a loan Brown had given Alexander. She did not speak to how Alexander may have received the One Door checks, or why she would be using that money to pay the loan. Prosecutors have been trying to show Brown herself was financially challenged, and that without these cash deposits she would have been running in the red. She teared up while telling the court she likes to shop at Macy’s and the Dollar Store, but not some of the high end shops that investigators say they see on Brown’s bank statements. “I thought I was living fine, not beyond my means,” Brown said. $330,000 in One Door donations allegedly went toward hosting events, including a golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass. The group that was supposed to benefit from the tournament- a scholarship funds for minorities in the transportation industry, which Brown said she is passionate about- says they never received any donations. Brown didn’t say if she knew specifically about that outcome, but knew the bill on the event was too high- and that’s the reason it wasn’t an annual event. “If I had an event and it didn’t make any money, I wasn’t doing it again,” she says. The intent of all of theses events was always to solicit for charitable causes, according to Brown. In addition to the fraud and closely related charges, Brown is accused of filing false personal income tax returns and making improper financial disclosures required of a Congressperson. In both cases, prosecutors say she underreported income and overreported charitable contributions. “I believed in paying my fair share of taxes,” Brown said. With the charitable giving, Brown’s tax preparer has previously testified that she didn’t always have documentation to support the donations Brown was claiming. Brown admits that getting her to do her taxes was a hassle for a staff, and looking back now she realizes she should have been more organized and not waiting for the last extension. She maintains that the donations reflected in the return were appropriate, though. One specific issue for prosecutors has been contributions to Bethel Baptist Church, where Brown worships. She has claimed years of donations, and had provided the supporting receipt for many years. In 2012-2014, though, the receipts were not included in the information given to the IRS. Those receipts were later found in a former staffer of Brown, who said she had been told not to include the receipts. The amount Brown claimed was more than what the documentation showed, sometimes by a few thousand dollars. Brown says she gave every cent she claimed, but some of the donations were made less formally than others- like putting cash in a collection bin that would passed around at a special event, instead of submitting the donation through the proper channels to ensure it was documented. Another instance involves furniture donated at Edward Waters College- which Brown claimed in recent years. Testimony from several EWC employees show the donations were actually made in the early 2000s. Brown says she believed that she could claim the contributions at a later time. Brown also claimed years of donations to One Door For Education. Her CPA noted on a worksheet that Brown verbally confirmed the contribution to her in one of the years, but Brown says she had no recollection of that conversation. With the financial disclosures that are required of sitting Congresspersons, Brown says she knew she was obligated to do these annually, but Simmons handled it for her. She says they would generally talk about it before she signed, although there is one case where Simmons admitted to signing on the Congresswoman’s behalf. Cross examination of Brown continues Friday. The jury is currently expected to hear closing arguments Monday, and will then be given the case. WOKV will continue to be in the courtroom through all of the testimony. Follow our reporter Stephanie Brown on Twitter for frequent updates.  
  • Teacher arrested after heroin allegedly found in purse at school
    Teacher arrested after heroin allegedly found in purse at school
    An Oklahoma second-grade teacher is facing drug and embezzlement charges after police found syringes containing heroin and other drugs inside her purse at school, KOKI-TV reported. >> Read more trending news Police say Megan Sloan, 27, admitted bringing drugs and drug paraphernalia into Holmes Park Elementary School in Sapulpa, Oklahoma on Monday, according to KTUL-TV. Sloan allegedly had 13 syringes with heroin in some, methamphetamine and spoons to cook drugs, KJRH-TV reported.  She also admitted to stealing $125 worth of “field trip money” to pay for gas and drugs as well as pawning two school iPads, according to KJRH-TV. Another teacher reported Sloan after seeing a conversation in Sloan’s open Facebook page about “using and selling heroin and pawning school property,” KTUL reported.  Sloan, who has been a teacher for two years, is charged with drug-related counts and one count of embezzlement. Read more at KTUL and KJRH. 
  • Stephen Hawking revises doomsday clock, predicts 100 years to leave Earth 
    Stephen Hawking revises doomsday clock, predicts 100 years to leave Earth 
    Physicist, cosmologist and author Stephen Hawking has revised the doomsday clock from 1,000 years until a catastrophic event wipes out humanity on Earth, to a new prediction that it will happen in the next 100 years. >> Read more trending news Hawking has theorized that the only way to save the human race is through outer space travel and colonization of other planets, like Mars. The scientist explains his theory in a new BBC documentary, “Expedition New Earth,” airing in June. 'With climate change, overdue asteroid strikes, epidemics and population growth, our own planet is increasingly precarious,' the BBC said in a statement about the show.  'Professor Hawking’s ambition isn’t as fantastical as it sounds.'  >> Related: Doomsday clock: Are we 1 minute closer to oblivion? Hawking last November predicted the planet had 1,000 years before such a disaster might strike. His new documentary is expected to explain the new, accelerated timetable.
  • Aaron Hernandez found hanged in cell, death ruled suicide
    Aaron Hernandez found hanged in cell, death ruled suicide
    Convicted killer and former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez was found hanged in his prison cell early Wednesday morning, according to officials. Officials said Hernandez was found hanging in his cell by corrections officers at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley around 3:05 a.m. A source told Fox25Boston that Hernandez cut his finger and wrote 'John 3:16' on his forehead. He left a Bible in his cell open to that verse. >> Read more trending news  Officers immediately began to render life-saving techniques and Hernandez was taken to UMass Leominster where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m. Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population housing unit when he was found hanging from a bed sheet that he had attached to his cell window, according to officials. Also, officials said, Hernandez tried to block his cell door from the inside by jamming it with several items preventing it from being opened. A Thursday news release from Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr., Col. Richard McKeon, superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, and Secretary of Public Safety Daniel Bennett said the death of Hernandez has been ruled a suicide.  “Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Henry N. Nields performed an autopsy on Mr. Hernandez on Wednesday and concluded today that the manner of death was suicide and the cause asphyxia by hanging,' the release said. “There were no signs of a struggle, and investigators determined that Mr. Hernandez was alone at the time of the hanging.” Hernandez was serving a life-sentence for killing Odin Lloyd in 2013. He was acquitted Friday in a 2012 double killing in the South End that prosecutors said Hernandez committed after one of the men allegedly spilled a drink on him. Click here for the latest
The Latest News Videos

