Plane forced to make emergency landing along Florida highway

A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing along a Florida highway on Monday morning.

The pilot told Federal Aviation Administration officials that his Grumman American AA5B lost power, forcing him to make an emergency landing on Alligator Alley, a tollway that connects the two coasts of Florida, at 10:30 a.m., according to WPLG.

The plane, which was only carrying the pilot, came to rest in a grassy median along the highway in Collier County, just west of Broward County. No injuries were reported.

The plane’s registration indicates that it belongs to William McKay, of Seminole County, according to WPLG.

Plane down on 75 SB in Florida, emergency lamding pic.twitter.com/3JZagdNXci — o••°Lil Angel°••o (@Addicted2Diesel) June 12, 2017

