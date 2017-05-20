Police: Body dumped in ditch during theft of hearse

A body was dumped on the side of a rural road in Texas on Friday during the theft of a hearse, police said.

According to the Brazos County Sheriff's Department, Adam Crow, 27, of Brazos County and Tanya Albrecht, 28, of Bryan are both charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, the Bryan-College Station Eagle reported.

Albrecht is also charged with abuse of a corpse, a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail, the Eagle reported.

Brazos County Chief Deputy W. James Stewart tweeted a picture of a gurney, saying the body was ditched in rural Brazos County.

KBTX reported that the hearse was stolen from a convenience store parking lot where the funeral home employee briefly parked the hearse.