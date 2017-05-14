Police: Child shot in chest at Westside Jacksonville home

A 5-year-old boy was shot at a Westside Jacksonville home Sunday and police are investigating who pulled the trigger.

Police said the boy was shot in the chest at about 10:30 a.m.The father and two other small children were with the 5-year-old at the home in the 8500 block of Vining Street.

Police said the boy was shot once in the living room. The boy's father was in the bedroom during the shooting, police said. Investigators said they believe one of the children might have pulled the trigger.

The mother was visiting a family member who lived down the street from the home during the shooting.

The child was taken to UF Health with life-threatening injuries.

The police has reached out to the Florida Department of Children and Families for assistance.

