Police search for suspect after 5 shot in Jacksonville

Updated:

Shattered glass lies along Ken Knight Drive North where five people were shot on Sunday.

Evidence stickers and bullet marks point out where missed gunfire hit two SUV'S and shattered a rear window on one.

Five people between 17 and 20 years old were injured.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said they are expected to survive, but police are having a hard time finding witnesses after they ran from the nighttime gunfire.

The incident report said none of the victims could give any information about a shooter.

“The reason they usually keep their mouth shut is usually fear of reprisal or retaliation,” Action News Jax Crime and Safety Expert Ken Jefferson said. “They don't want the bad guys to know they're talking.”

People in the neighborhood didn’t want to talk to Action News Jax about the shooting.

They said they fear for their safety and some said their lives.

  • Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg surprises Ohio family, drops in for dinner
    Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg surprises Ohio family, drops in for dinner
    Guess who’s coming to dinner? Mark Zuckerberg! In their wildest dreams, an Ohio family couldn’t imagine hosting dinner for one of the wealthiest people in the world, and talking about politics and an African charity they support with the Facebook founder and CEO, but that’s exactly what happened. >> Read more trending news Members of the Moore family said they didn’t know Zuckerberg was coming to dinner until about 20 minutes before he arrived, according to The Vindicator of Youngstown. “I knew we were having a mystery guest, and that was about it,” Moore told the Youngstown newspaper. “It was completely incredible.” Zuckerberg has been traveling the country talking to people, after announcing on Facebook in January that he wanted to meet people in each state this year to talk about technology and globalization and its impact on Americans. His team set up the dinner with the Moores >> Related: Mark Zuckerberg no longer atheist, announced revelation on Facebook In a Facebook post, the tech mogul thanked the couple and shared a picture. “Just got into Ohio. Thanks to Dan and Lisa Moore for welcoming me into your home for a wonderful dinner.” Moore and his wife, Lisa, talked with Zuckerberg about politics and their work with Kisiizi Good Shepherd Orphanage in Uganda, The Vindicator reported. Zuckerberg told the Moores he’d help with a fundraiser to benefit the orphanage. “We got to know a very cool guy,” Moore said. “Just down-to-earth and real easy to talk to.”
  • Witnesses claim Jacksonville child left alone in hot car was mouthing 'Get me out'
    Witnesses claim Jacksonville child left alone in hot car was mouthing 'Get me out'
    She claimed she only went inside to use the restroom, but surveillance video tells a different story.   A Jacksonville mom is now facing charges, after allegedly leaving her child alone in a hot car.   According to the arrest report for Cho Chi Hardy, 43, witnesses reported seeing the child inside a car, with the windows rolled up, in the parking lot of Target, just off San Jose Boulevard. At least two people claimed they spotted the child mouthing the words 'Get me out.'   When police arrived, Hardy told officers she went inside Target to use the bathroom and that she didn't want to wake the child up, but the surveillance video showed her shopping for more than hour, even stopping by the Starbucks inside to get coffee.   Hardy is now charged with child neglect.   We're told DCF has also been notified.
  • Boyfriend of reporter fatally shot on live TV runs for office in her honor
    Boyfriend of reporter fatally shot on live TV runs for office in her honor
    The tipping point for Chris Hurst came last fall while reporting on a shooting at a rail car factory. When the camera was turned off, he wept. Just more than a year earlier, the 29-year-old’s reporter girlfriend was gunned down while conducting an interview on live TV. Now, Hurst was using the same truck that Alison Parker had used the last day of her life to report live from the scene of another shooting. >> Read more trending news/list Hurst realized he needed a drastic life change. The former TV anchor is now running for political office, challenging a National Rifle Association-backed candidate for a competitive Virginia state House seat in a firearm friendly part of the state. Hurst sees it as a way to honor the memory of the woman he thought he'd marry and to give back to the community that helped him through his darkest days. 'When we understand that life is fragile, does that mean we give up and say life ain't worth it? No,' Hurst said at a local Democratic committee meeting in March. 'That's when we say it is worth it, and we do what we can when we're here to try to help another person.' >> Related: Survivor of live TV shooting speaks out: ‘I played dead’ Hurst was living with Parker when she and cameraman Adam Ward were fatally shot while reporting for WDBJ-TV in August 2015. The gunman, Vester Flanagan, posted video of the attack online and killed himself hours later. After the shooting, Hurst became the public face of the grieving Roanoke station, bringing him national attention and a large social media following. That helped him become one of the top House candidate fundraisers last reporting period. Read more here.
  • Paramedic shot while responding to call in Dallas; gunman at large
    Paramedic shot while responding to call in Dallas; gunman at large
    A paramedic with the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department was injured Monday morning when a man opened fire on first responders before fleeing from authorities. >> Read more trending news City officials said the paramedic, who was not immediately identified, was taken Baylor University Medical Center and undergoing surgery after the shooting. ﻿Officers were called to a report of a possibly suicidal man around 11:30 a.m. CDT Monday, KDFW reported. While responding, authorities spotted a man with a rifle and the man apparently opened fire, according to KDFW. The Dallas Police Association asked for the public’s prayers after the shooting and warned that officers were “pinned down by gunfire.”
  • 15-year-old killed by Texas officer who fired into carload of teens after party
    15-year-old killed by Texas officer who fired into carload of teens after party
    A 15-year-old Texas boy was killed Saturday night by a police officer who fired into a carload of teenagers, police and an attorney for the boy’s family said.  Jordan Edwards, of Mesquite, was pronounced dead at a hospital following the shooting in Balch Springs, a suburb of Dallas. Lee Merritt, a lawyer representing Edwards’ family, said the boy was unarmed when he was killed.  The Balch Springs Police Department released a statement saying that dispatchers received a 911 call around 11 p.m. Saturday reporting underage children walking around a neighborhood, drunk. When officers arrived, they heard gunshots. “There was an unknown altercation with a vehicle backing down the street toward the officers in an aggressive manner,” the statement said. “An officer shot at the vehicle, striking the front seat passenger.” Balch Springs police Chief Jonathan Haber said during a news conference held after the shooting that he did not have information on whether any weapons were found in the car Edwards was riding in. Merritt told CBS DFW that there was nothing aggressive about the way the driver -- Edwards’ older brother -- was driving the vehicle the teens were traveling in.  “They were simply leaving a party where they believed danger was,” Merritt told the news station. “So, I can’t wrap my mind around why an officer decided to shoot into the car.” Merritt told the Washington Post on Sunday that the driver of the car -- Edwards’ older brother -- was not backing toward officers, but was maneuvering out of his parking spot. He heard someone with a flashlight, who appeared to be a police officer, shouting profanity at him.  Before the teen could respond, the officer fired multiple shots into the car’s driver side window, Merritt said. The attorney told the Post that Edwards’ brother sped away from the gunfire for about a block until he and the other boys saw smoke coming from Edwards’ head and realized he had been shot.  His older brother pulled over and flagged down an approaching patrol car for help.  In a news release on his Facebook page, Merritt described Edwards as a straight-A student athlete who was “loved by his family and peers alike.”  “The family is truly devastated by this senseless killing and is calling on a thorough investigation, which should lead to the termination of the officer and criminal charges filed against him for his reckless conduct and disregard for life,” Merritt said in the news release. “Based on witness accounts of the incident, there simply was no justifiable and/or lawful reason for the officer to fire at an occupied vehicle.” Though some people went on the police department’s Facebook page to offer the officer the benefit of the doubt, the majority of those who commented criticized the department.    “The kids were leaving because they heard gunshots,” one woman wrote on Facebook. “They were not backing aggressively toward the cops. They weren’t armed, either. Just another senseless murder by a scared man in blue. #TiredOfTheScenario.” Others questioned the “unknown altercation” and how a vehicle could be backed down a street “aggressively.” Many commenters demanded criminal charges against the officer, who Haber said has been placed on administrative duty. Haber told CBS DFW that the department had received threats on social media over the shooting.  “We want to encourage everyone to please just be patient,” Haber said.  The department is conducting an internal investigation, but the official investigation into the shooting is being handled by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office.  Merritt told the Dallas Morning News that Edwards and the other teens in the car were not the ones the initial 911 call was about. None of the teens have been charged with a crime.   Merritt said he believes that the department’s version of events “will not hold water when the facts come out.” >> Read more trending stories Haber offered the Edwards family condolences on behalf of himself, his officers and the city. “We will continue to reach out to the parents and keep them informed as we move forward from this point,” Haber said. The Edwards family is calling for justice for their son, who was a freshman at Mesquite High School. He was described by friends as a good athlete and a respectful person.  “Best running back I ever played with, and I’ll never forget him,” friend and teammate Chris Cano Jr. told CBS DFW. “I still can’t believe it. I want to see his smile again.” Cano’s father told the News that Edwards was a good kid and “not a thug.” “It could have easily been my son,” Chris Cano Sr. said of the fatal shooting.  Family and friends were not the only ones calling for justice for the teen. Several people on social media were adding his name to the list of black citizens killed by police officers across the U.S. Mesquite High School announced Monday morning that testing had been postponed a day because of Edwards’ killing. Administrators also had additional counselors on campus to help students process his death.  Merritt told the Post that several of the teens with Edwards when he was killed were classmates and teammates on the football team. “They’re never going to be the same,” Merritt said. “These kids are never going to be the same.”
