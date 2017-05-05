INVESTIGATION: How some people make a killing with scratch-off tickets
Lottery players in Florida will get warnings about the addictive nature of lotto, scratch-off and other games starting next year, under a measure on its way to Gov. Rick Scott.
Lawmakers reached agreement on the proposal Friday, after the House accepted a Senate change that did away with a provision in the legislation that would have required retailers to post warning signs where lottery tickets are sold.
The bill would require warnings to be posted on lottery tickets, as well as all print and electronic advertisements issued by the state Department of the Lottery, after Jan. 1, 2018.
“This bill seeks to better inform individuals that gaming may be addictive by requiring the words `Warning, gambling may be addictive' to be printed on the front of all lottery tickets, advertisements and included on lottery promotional materials,” Gainesville Republican Sen. Keith Perry, the bill's sponsor, said before Friday's 23-15 vote.
Other warnings include: “Lottery games are a form of gambling,” “Your odds of winning the top prize are extremely low,” or “Gambling can cause financial problems.”
The House overwhelmingly approved the proposal with a 114-3 vote Friday, sending the proposal to Scott. A spokeswoman for the governor said his staff will review the measure (HB 937).
