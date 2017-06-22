Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
87°
H 92
L 76

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
87°
Mostly Cloudy
H 92° L 76°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    87°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Cloudy. H 92° L 76°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    85°
    Evening
    Mostly Cloudy. H 92° L 76°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    77°
    Morning
    Mostly Cloudy. H 92° L 76°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

News
Puig, Grandal power Dodgers past Mets 8-2 and into 1st place
Close

Puig, Grandal power Dodgers past Mets 8-2 and into 1st place

Puig, Grandal power Dodgers past Mets 8-2 and into 1st place
Photo Credit: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig slowly leaves the plate after hitting a three-run home run, while New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud, right, watches along with home plate umpire Lance Barksdale during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Puig, Grandal power Dodgers past Mets 8-2 and into 1st place

Updated:
Photo Credit: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

LOS ANGELES -  Another day, another power outburst by the Los Angeles Dodgers. And the struggling New York Mets were in no mood for Yasiel Puig's antics.

Puig riled the frustrated Mets with a long look at his three-run homer, Yasmani Grandal added two solo shots and the streaking Dodgers took over first place in the NL West by battering New York pitching again for an 8-2 victory Wednesday night.

Rich Hill turned in his best five innings of the season for the Dodgers, who have won six straight and 12 of 13. They jumped a half-game ahead of Colorado, which had its six-game winning streak snapped with a 16-5 loss to Arizona.

Puig posed at home plate and admired his fourth-inning drive off rookie Tyler Pill, irritating Mets first baseman Wilmer Flores, who said something to Puig as the Cuban slugger rounded the bag.

Puig looked back at Flores as he was trotting toward second and cursed at him, Flores said.

"I just told him to run the bases, that was it," Flores said. "I don't think he knows what having respect for the game is. We're playing horrible right now, we don't need his (behavior)."

Puig claimed he did not remember the exchange.

"He disrespected us," Flores said. "I think there's a way to enjoy a home run. That was too much."

Between innings, Mets veteran Jose Reyes and outfielder Yoenis Cespedes, also from Cuba, spoke with Puig on the field.

"After I talked to Cespedes, he told me, 'Try to run a little bit faster,' and tried to give me some advice," Puig said through a translator. "I don't look at it that way, but it is what it is."

It's far from the first time Puig has annoyed an opponent, but there was no obvious attempt at retaliation from the Mets.

"We've got bigger problems than somebody's home run trot right now," manager Terry Collins said.

Outscored 30-8 in the first three games of this four-game series, the banged-up Mets (31-40) have dropped six of seven overall and are nine games under .500 for the first time since Sept. 2, 2014.

They've given up 12 homers in the series, and the Dodgers have gone deep in 13 consecutive games.

"Historically, it's a moment in time you have to appreciate," Hill said.

Hill (4-3) gave up a leadoff home run to Curtis Granderson, then held the Mets scoreless for the rest of his five innings. He struck out a season-high eight and allowed four hits, but became the first pitcher in major league history to last five or fewer innings in each of his first nine starts in a season.

The Dodgers tied the score on Hill's sacrifice fly in the third, his first RBI since June 19, 2009.

They took the lead in the fourth after rookie Cody Bellinger doubled and advanced to third on right fielder Jay Bruce's throwing error. Logan Forsythe's double drove in the go-ahead run. After an intentional walk to Joc Pederson, Puig launched his 13th home run.

Grandal added his first solo shot in the sixth and second in the eighth. He has three homers in his last two games and nine on the season.

Pill went six innings, yielding six runs and five hits.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: RHP Zack Wheeler was placed on the 10-day disabled list with biceps tendinitis. The Mets are hoping Wheeler (3-5, 5.29 ERA) will only miss one start. Collins said it was undetermined who would take Wheeler's next turn.

Dodgers: Manager Dave Roberts said OF Andre Ethier, out all season with a herniated lumbar disk, is not expected back until rosters expand Sept. 1. ... LHP Julio Urias (shoulder) remains on the Triple-A disabled list. Roberts said Urias was seen by team doctor Neal ElAttrache this week and the club was still gathering information. ... Roberts said 1B Adrian Gonzalez's herniated disk pain has subsided since his epidural but Gonzalez still does not have full range of motion.

UP NEXT

Mets: LHP Steven Matz (1-1) makes his third start of the season in the series finale Thursday night. Matz went seven innings in his two previous starts after missing more than two months with a sore elbow. He has a 1.50 ERA in three career starts at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers: LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-6) is another Los Angeles starter trying to add some length to his outings. Ryu has pitched past the sixth inning just once in his last 11 starts. He did throw a season-high 105 pitches in his most recent start.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Related

Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal, second from left, hits a solo home run as New York Mets relief pitcher Neil Ramirez, left, and catcher Travis d'Arnaud, right, watch along with home plate umpire Lance Barksdale during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Close

Puig, Grandal power Dodgers past Mets 8-2 and into 1st place

Photo Credit: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal, second from left, hits a solo home run as New York Mets relief pitcher Neil Ramirez, left, and catcher Travis d'Arnaud, right, watch along with home plate umpire Lance Barksdale during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Los Angeles.

New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud, right, says something to Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig after Puig hit a three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Close

Puig, Grandal power Dodgers past Mets 8-2 and into 1st place

Photo Credit: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud, right, says something to Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig after Puig hit a three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Los Angeles.

New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud, left, says something to Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig after Puig hit a three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Close

Puig, Grandal power Dodgers past Mets 8-2 and into 1st place

Photo Credit: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud, left, says something to Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig after Puig hit a three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig hits a three-run home run as New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud and home plate umpire Lance Barksdale watch during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Close

Puig, Grandal power Dodgers past Mets 8-2 and into 1st place

Photo Credit: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig hits a three-run home run as New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud and home plate umpire Lance Barksdale watch during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Rich Hill throws during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Close

Puig, Grandal power Dodgers past Mets 8-2 and into 1st place

Photo Credit: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Rich Hill throws during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal, left, and relief pitcher Luis Avilan congratulate each other after the Dodgers defeated the New York Mets 8-2 in a baseball game, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Close

Puig, Grandal power Dodgers past Mets 8-2 and into 1st place

Photo Credit: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal, left, and relief pitcher Luis Avilan congratulate each other after the Dodgers defeated the New York Mets 8-2 in a baseball game, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Los Angeles.

New York Mets starting pitcher Tyler Pill throws to a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Close

Puig, Grandal power Dodgers past Mets 8-2 and into 1st place

Photo Credit: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
New York Mets starting pitcher Tyler Pill throws to a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Los Angeles.

New York Mets' Curtis Granderson, left, hits a solo home run as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal watches during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Close

Puig, Grandal power Dodgers past Mets 8-2 and into 1st place

Photo Credit: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
New York Mets' Curtis Granderson, left, hits a solo home run as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal watches during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal watches his solo home run off New York Mets relief pitcher Neil Ramirez watches during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Close

Puig, Grandal power Dodgers past Mets 8-2 and into 1st place

Photo Credit: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal watches his solo home run off New York Mets relief pitcher Neil Ramirez watches during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal, left, rounds third after hitting a solo home run as New York Mets starting pitcher Tyler Pill stands on the mound during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Close

Puig, Grandal power Dodgers past Mets 8-2 and into 1st place

Photo Credit: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal, left, rounds third after hitting a solo home run as New York Mets starting pitcher Tyler Pill stands on the mound during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Suspects sought in World Golf Village business burglary 
    Suspects sought in World Golf Village business burglary 
    St. Johns County Sheriff’s Deputies are trying to identify two suspects in the burglary of a business at World Golf Village.   The men were observed on surveillance video arriving at St. Mary’s Seafood & More at 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 10th.  The suspects arrived in a white van, walked to the rear of the business and entered the covered patio.  They removed two Samsung 50-inch televisions along with three neon signs and left the business 20 minutes later.  The suspects are described as white men in their 20’s or 30’s wearing t-shirts, shorts and gloves.   Anyone with any information about the suspects is asked to call St. Johns Deputies or CrimeStoppers at 888-277-TIPS. 
  • Dramatic video shows aid worker, Texas Aggie rescuing child from ISIS gunfire
    Dramatic video shows aid worker, Texas Aggie rescuing child from ISIS gunfire
    Among the many things that are required of a freshman in Texas A&M’s Corps of Cadets — from buzzed hair, to shined shoes to elaborate rituals for nearly every situation — is to memorize a simple Bible verse, John 15:13. “Greater love hath no man than this; that a man lay down his life for his friends.” These are not hollow words in Aggieland. It happened famously in Corregidor; tragically in Fallujah; in the trenches of World War I and mountains of Afghanistan. >> Read more trending news Texas A&M graduate David Eubank knew this when he saw a girl of about 5 amid the remains of her family, slain in the ruins of the streets of Mosul, Iraq. The girl was alive. There was a wall between her and deadly ISIS snipers. For one little Iraqi girl, Eubank was prepared to stretch the definition of greater love.  “I thought, ‘If I die doing this, my wife and kids would understand,’” he later told the Los Angeles Times. His dramatic rescue was caught on video and can be seen on Youtube. (Warning: The video contains graphic content that may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.) Eubank’s heroism is hardly out of character. He was a Texas toddler when he knew he wanted to be a soldier and a third-generation Aggie. After completing A&M’s Corps of Cadets, the class of ‘83 graduate served 10 years in the U.S. Army. He was a Ranger and, ultimately, a Special Forces commander. If that seems like enough service for most, Eubank was just getting started. The son of missionaries, in 1997, he founded the Free Burma Rangers to help those displaced by the civil war in Burma. He moved his wife and kids across the world to help provide food, medical care and Christian outreach to those in need. Nearly 20 years later, the Free Burma Rangers shifted their focus to Iraq, Syria and the victims of Islamic State terrorists. That brings us back to Mosul, where this month’s dramatic rescue happened. Nabih Bulos, reporting for the Los Angeles Times, described how it unfolded: As clouds from the smoke canisters swirl about, he prepares to dash from behind the tank to save the girl. He’s wearing a helmet and a bullet-proof vest over a black T-shirt. He runs out as his colleagues, armed with machine guns, give covering fire. He scoops up the girl with his right arm, stumbling as he runs back. He’s gone and back in 12 seconds. The girl’s hair is in pigtails, secured with what appear to be pink ribbons. It wasn’t quite a Hollywood moment. Another toddler seen alive disappeared in the chaos. A wounded man didn’t make it. As for Eubank? He’s not playing the part of action hero. Instead, he works to keep the humility of a Christian aid worker. “I believe God sent me here, and I don’t think about security,” he told the Times. “... but I always ask myself if I’m doing it out of pride.” Read the Los Angeles Times interview with Eubank about his rescue and work in Iraq. Read a Texas Aggie magazine story from 2012 on the Free Burma Rangers. Read a Washington Post story about the Eubank family and their work in Iraq.
  • Senate health care bill: What is in it? Read it here
    Senate health care bill: What is in it? Read it here
    On Thursday, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released a draft of the Senate’s health care bill.  >> Read more trending news The Washington Post reported that the draft, already slammed for being prepared behind closed doors, is similar to the House health care bill, but will dramatically roll back taxes imposed by the Affordable Care Act. Here is what is known about the bill: Where can I read it? The draft of the bill was released to senators Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET. The Senate released the draft to the public after that. >> Read the bill here What’s in it? According to The Washington Post and The Associated Press, the draft of the bill includes:  The bill would repeal most of the taxes that pay for the Affordable Care Act. Subsidies to help purchase insurance would still be available. Those subsidies would be determined by income and the amount of premiums people pay. Americans earning between 100 percent and 400 percent of the federal poverty level. According to the draft, assistance will be capped for those earning 350 percent of the federal poverty level beginning in 2020. The plan would eliminate waivers that have allowed insurers to boost premiums on some people with pre-existing conditions. It allows for federally subsidized health care plans that cover abortion but cuts funding for Planned Parenthood for at least one year. The Senate bill would also impose annual limits on the federal Medicaid funds that would go to each state. The Senate would end the tax penalties the ACA implemented for people not buying insurance and certain employers not offering coverage. Who is writing it? According to McConnell, he initially chose a 13-member group to work on the bill. In the past weeks, McConnell's office has taken the lead drafting the bill. According to Sen. Mike Lee, (R-Utah), in a Facebook video, 'It's apparently being written by a handful of staffers who are members of the Republican leadership in the Senate.” According to other senators, staffers from the Senate Finance Committee and the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee are drafting it, the Washington Examiner reported.  What is the timeline? The draft is to be released at 9:30 a.m. Thursday. A vote is expected to be called on the bill before next week’s July 4 congressional recess. Can Democrats stop the bill?  The bill cannot be filibustered because it requires only a majority vote to pass. On Monday, Democrats held the Senate floor and gave a series of speeches slamming the process and the bill.  Can Republicans stop it? Yes, they can. If three GOP senators vote no. Republicans hold 52 seats in the Senate. Assuming no Democrat is going to vote yes, if two Republican senators vote no, the vote ends in a 50-50 tie. Vice President Mike Pence can vote yes to break the tie and pass the bill. If three GOP senators vote no, the bill will not pass. What happens if the Senate passes the bill? If the bill passes, the House must do one of two things: vote to pass the Senate bill as it is, or go into negotiations with the Senate to get a compromise bill. If they negotiate a compromise bill, that bill must then be voted on and passed by both the House and the Senate for it to become law.
  • F-16 jet crashes on takeoff from Houston airport; pilot ejects
    F-16 jet crashes on takeoff from Houston airport; pilot ejects
    A pilot suffered minor injuries Wednesday morning while ejecting from an F-16 Fighting Falcon jet that crashed during takeoff at southeast Houston’s Ellington Airport. >> Read more trending news The pilot, who was not identified, was being evaluated at a hospital after the crash around 10:30 a.m. local time, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command. The pilot was conducting a training flight as part of a detachment of the 138th Fighter Wing, stationed at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, according to NORAD. The Houston Fire Department said the crash prompted officials to evacuate people within a 4,000-square-foot radius of Ellington Airport. The evacuation was expected to last about six hours. A spokesman for the Texas Air National Guard 147th Reconnaissance Wing told KPRC that the F-16 had ammunition on board when it crashed. Officials with the 147th Attack Wing told Houston officials that no residents were in danger due to the crash.
  • Senate Republicans release details of GOP health overhaul bill
    Senate Republicans release details of GOP health overhaul bill
    After weeks of closed door negotiations, Senate Republicans on Thursday released their plan to overhaul the Obama health law, as GOP leaders again signaled they are ready to push ahead with a vote in the full Senate as early as next week. The 142 page bill – labeled a ‘discussion draft’ – was posted online by the GOP, as the Senate Majority Leader made clear he’s ready to move forward. “Obamacare isn’t working – by any nearly any measure it has failed,” said Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who said action is needed now by the Congress. Democrats immediately denounced the plan. “It’s every bit as bad a the House bill,” said Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer. “In some ways, it’s worse.” “I think it’s a good proposal overall,” said Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), trailed by a pack of reporters as he left a closed door meeting of GOP Senators where the health plan was rolled out. “It’s the first time that we’ve really looked at it as far as the details are concerned,” McCain added. Like McCain, many other GOP Senators had little to say about the details of the plan, having just seen them a few minutes earlier in their meeting. “The bill is on line for all of you to read,” said Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN), who was mobbed by reporters for comment.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.