Putnam County firefighters battling 200-acre wildfire

Firefighters in Putnam County are working to contain a more than 200-acre wildfire.
The fire sparked along State Road 20 near Palatka and is one of three active fires in the area.
Some neighbors told Action News Jax they helped firefighters in their efforts to put the fire out.
More than 50 firefighters responded to the area to control the fire.
They aren't sure how it started and it is 40 to 45 percent contained.
About a dozen or so homes are near the fire. Neighbors have been told to be ready to evacuate just in case the fire spreads.
"They warned us it was bad, that they were here to protect us and they were going to stay until it's over and the helicopter has been flying over, taking out of the lake and dumping on it," said neighbor Virginia Stephenson. "Told us to be ready to evacuate at any moment. Please pack up and be ready. And we did and hopefully it's all over now.
Wildfire Alert - Area of Arrowhead Point Rd and Indian Lakes Rd Hawthorne. Please be prepared to evacuate if requested by officials.— Putnam County EM (@PutnamCountyEM) May 16, 2017
Wildfire in area of Radcliff Rd Palatka - Please stay clear of this wildfire— Putnam County EM (@PutnamCountyEM) May 16, 2017
so that emergency units and firefighters can work safely
Putnam County and Florida Forest Service continue to respond to 4 wildfires in Central & West Putnam County— Putnam County EM (@PutnamCountyEM) May 16, 2017
Please taken caution: Possible smoke conditions on State Road 20 just outside Palatka @fl511_northeast— Putnam County EM (@PutnamCountyEM) May 16, 2017
