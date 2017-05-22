A 21-year-old man was arrested after deputies found his dog dead inside a cage in his front yard on Thursday.

Putnam County deputies were called to 106 Karen Drive at approximately 2 p.m. after reports of a dog in distress.

Deputies saw a dog in a small metal cage in the direct sunlight. When they got closer to the dog, they determined it was dead.

Deputies said the dog had no shade or water in the cage. Deputies called the dog’s owner, 21-year-old Landon Blaine Waldock, who was out of town.

He told deputies he didn’t check on the dog before he left but had given the dog water and food “a day or so ago,” deputies said.

A veterinarian came to the home and determined the 3-year-old dog died from dehydration because of the heat and lack of water.

Waldock came home later that afternoon and was arrested for one felony count of animal cruelty.

He was released on a $2,500 bond.