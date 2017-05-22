A Putnam County man is accused of sexually assaulting and molesting a child under 12 years old and deputies believe he may have targeted other victims, the sheriff's office said.

Gerardo Ramirez Carracedo, 52, was booked at the Putnam County Jail Thursday on seven felony counts of sexual assault on a victim under 12 years of age and six felony counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim under 12 years of age.

Deputies began investigating in early April when the parents of the juvenile victim came forward to voice their concerns.

Deputies said around the same time the sex investigation began, Department of Homeland Security told the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office about Ramirez Carracedo's possible involvement in allegations of forced labor and human trafficking.

Agents are continuing to investigate the forced labor and human trafficking allegations and deputies believe Ramirez Carracedo may have sexually assaulted other people.

The victim’s family became associated with Ramirez Carracedo through his affiliation with primarily Hispanic churches in the South Putnam and North Volusia region.

It is believed Ramirez may have targeted other victims whose families were vulnerable to manipulation because of their fears of being deported.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about the activities of Ramirez Carracedo to contact Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Detective Threasa Owens at 386-329-0819.

Owens said anyone with information about this case or who knows of additional victims should not be fearful in regards to their current immigration status.

Ramirez is currently being held without a bond.