Putnam students taken to hospital during field day event

Twelve Putnam County students were taken to the hospital Thursday, Putnam County Schools said.

The students from George C. Miller Middle School in Crescent City were at a field day event.

A school representative said students might have experienced heat exhaustion as students were showing symptoms of weakness and vomiting.

Eleven students were taken by ambulance, and one student was driven to Putnam Community Medical Center by a family member



This is a developing story. Refresh this page for the latest information.