RECALL: Nathan's, Curtis hot dogs recalled for possible metal contamination
Close

RECALL: Nathan's, Curtis hot dogs recalled for possible metal contamination

RECALL: Nathan's, Curtis hot dogs recalled for possible metal contamination
A large recall of hot dogs has been issued by John Morrell and Co. due to complaints of metal contamination.

RECALL: Nathan's, Curtis hot dogs recalled for possible metal contamination

Updated:

A large recall of hot dogs has been issued by John Morrell and Co. due to complaints of metal contamination.

Approximately 210,606 pounds of ready-to-eat hot dog products sold under the Nathan's and Curtis brands are included in the recall, according to the United States Department of Agriculture news release.

Three complaints have been received about metal pieces found in the hot dog products, according to the USDA.

The recalled items include:

  • 14-ounce packages of “Nathan’s Skinless 8 Beef Franks,” with a use by date of Aug. 19, 2017.
  • 16-ounce packages of “Curtis Beef Master Beef Franks,” with a use by date of June 15, 2017.

The recalled items have an establishment number “EST. 296” on the side of the package.

The products involved in the recall were shipped to retail locations nationwide, according to the USDA.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call 1-877-933-4625. 

The Latest News Headlines

  • President Trump begins swing through Middle East 
    President Trump begins swing through Middle East 
    President Donald Trump landed in Saudi Arabia on Saturday for his first stop abroad since taking office, CNN reported. >> Read more trending news  Trump's stop in the Saudi capital is the first in an eight-day, five-country swing through the Middle East and Europe. Air Force One landed at the King Khalid airport in Riyadh on Saturday morning, and Trump was greeted on the tarmac by King Salman and other high-level Saudi offcials. In Riyadh, a five-story image of Trump's face was projected on the exterior of the hotel he is staying at. Large billboards of Trump and King Salman lined the highway from the airport, CNN reported. Trump will deliver a major speech Sunday to the leaders of more than two dozen Muslim nations, where he will urge countries to drive out extremists, CNN reported.  Later Saturday, Trump received the nation’s highest civilian honor from Salman. The king placed the Collar of Abdulaziz Al Saud around Trump’s neck at a ceremony at the Royal Court in Riyadh. The host of the event declared that Trump was being honored for “his quest to enhance security and stability in the region and around the world.” The honor also has been bestowed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Theresa May and Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama.
  • Woman in intensive care with botulism after eating cheese from gas station
    Woman in intensive care with botulism after eating cheese from gas station
    A Sacramento-area women is one of five people who contracted botulism, apparently after eating cheese from a California gas station. According to a story from the Sacramento Bee, Lavinia Kelly put nacho cheese sauce on some Dorito’s chips she was eating and became seriously ill within hours.  By the next day, Kelly was at the hospital in intensive care.  The Sacramento Bee reported that Kelly has been in the hospital for nearly a month. She has trouble breathing and cannot keep her eyelids open. All of the five people diagnosed with botulism have been hospitalized, the story said. The outbreak has been linked to a service station in Walnut Grove, a suburb of Sacramento. Botulism – a rare paralytic illness caused by a nerve toxin – is considered a medical emergency. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms include: double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, dry mouth, and muscle weakness For the full story, see the Sacramento Bee  
  • Police: Man kills 4-year-old nephew with ax after luring him into basement
    Police: Man kills 4-year-old nephew with ax after luring him into basement
    Chilling details have emerged about a Colorado man accused of killing his young nephew with an ax last month after he allegedly lured the 4-year-old into the basement of his home.  Emanuel Joseph Doll, 25, of Broomfield, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the slaying, according to KUSA-TV in Denver. The boy’s name has not been released, but he has been identified as the son of Doll’s twin sister.  Details of the homicide were obtained from an arrest affidavit, which Denver-area media outlets successfully petitioned a judge to unseal.  The affidavit indicated that the Doll’s parents, the boy’s grandparents, were babysitting the child on the morning of April 27 when he was killed. The Broomfield Enterprise reported that the grandmother, Charlotte Doll, told police she sat with her grandson for a while as he played with an iPad. At some point, Emanuel Doll went into the home’s basement and, a few minutes later, asked his nephew to join him. The family told police that the pair often played games and surfed the internet together on one of six computers in the home.  About 30 minutes after the boy arrived, Charlotte Doll heard noises from the basement that sounded like “a pillowcase loaded with items hitting the floor,” the Enterprise reported.  Charlotte Doll told police she yelled out to her son, asking him what the noise was. Emanuel Doll told her the noise was “nothing,” and a few minutes later, he returned upstairs and walked out the back door of the home.  Charlotte Doll and her husband, Joseph Doll, soon found their grandson’s body in the basement and called 911, the newspaper reported. In that call, Joseph Doll told a dispatcher that “Emanuel used an ax and that the ax was still inside the house,” the affidavit said.  Police found the boy lying unresponsive and with a “massive amount of trauma,” the affidavit said. The iPad and a bloody ax were found near his body.  Emanuel Doll was found in the backyard, covered in blood, the Denver Post reported.  >> Read more trending news Doll is being held without bail on the charges, one of which alleges he killed his nephew with deliberation. The second murder charge alleges that he killed a person under the age of 12 while in a position of trust.  The Post reported that search warrants indicate detectives seized multiple computers and electronic devices from the home. Doll, who worked for his father’s computer coding business, spent a large portion of his time on the devices.  KUSA-TV reported that the day of the slaying was not the first time police had been called to the Doll home. Broomfield police officers were called to the house 14 times since March 2016, including six calls that police characterized as dealing with mental health issues.  Emanuel Doll had multiple prior run-ins with police, including a December 2014 incident in which he assaulted his mother, who was then 58 years old. KUSA-TV reported that Doll told officers at the time that it bothered him when his mother walked around the house partially naked. “It was disgusting, so I slapped her in the back of the head,” he told officers, according to the news station.  He was later sentenced to a year of probation for third-degree assault. 
  • The 2017 Preakness Stakes: What time, what channel, livestream
    The 2017 Preakness Stakes: What time, what channel, livestream
    The second jewel in the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes, will be held Saturday.  The field is smaller than the Kentucky Derby, and many will be watching for a rematch between Derby winner Always Dreaming and Classic Empire. Here’s what you need to know about the Run for the Black-Eyed Susans at Pimlico. When is the 2017 Preakness?   The race is Saturday. What time does it start?   Coverage of the race begins at 5 p.m. ET. Post time for the race is 6:45 p.m. ET. What channel is it on?   NBC will broadcast pre-race activities along with the race. Is it livestreamed?   Yes. Click here, NBC Sports Live, to watch on Saturday. How far do the horses run?  1 3/16 miles. What is the track surface?   Dirt. What is the record at the track?   Secretariat holds the record. The horse ran the 9.5 furlongs in 1:53. What’s the purse for this year’s Preakness?  The purse is $1.5 million. Which horses are running in the 2017 Preakness Stakes?   Multiplier Cloud Computing Hence Always Dreaming Classic Empire Gunnevera  Term of Art  Senior Investment Lookin At Lee Conquest Mo Money Who is the favorite to win the 2017 Preakness?   As of Thursday, the betting favorites were Classic Empire and Always Dreaming. Lookin at Lee is also one to watch, according to some odds makers.  What is the special song they sing? Just after the horses for the Preakness are called to the post, the song 'Maryland, My Maryland' is played. The official state song of Maryland is led by the United States Naval Academy Glee Club. What’s the weather going to be like?  According to Accuweather.com, the high will be in the low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. No rain is expected. Where can you find the Preakness Stakes Facebook and Twitter accounts? For Facebook, click here.  For Twitter, click here.
  • From an old newspaper column, echoes of current political arguments
    From an old newspaper column, echoes of current political arguments
    In recent weeks, I’ve been compiling a list of frequent arguments that are being made to me on social media about the troubles of the current administration, thinking I would put together a blog about the daily reaction of President Donald Trump’s supporters, as backers of both parties do battle over the Trump Presidency. And then an old column from Art Buchwald surfaced, with threads that were almost identical to today. As a kid, I always enjoyed reading Buchwald columns; not only did they involve politics, but the way that Buchwald used humor to jab at those in charge was often enlightening. On Twitter in the past few days, someone pulled up a Watergate-era column from Buchwald, which talked about the response of supporters of President Richard Nixon to the difficult situation facing the White House at the time. “As a public service, I am printing instant responses for loyal Nixonites when they are attacked a party,” Buchwald wrote. “Please cut it out and carry it in your pocket,” he added. Thank you, Art Buchwald. pic.twitter.com/9mdX1ffdcr — Christine Leath (@ChristineLeath) May 20, 2017 In this column from Buchwald, there are a variety of echoes of some of the current arguments that I see in response to current events of the day. “Everyone does it,” Buchwald leads off with. That’s still accurate today. The fourth item – “The press is blowing the whole thing up” – certainly is a reminder of how many people on the Republican side feel today about the news media, and their relationship to President Trump. It wasn’t much different back in the Nixon years. “The Democrats are sore because they lost the election” – the 2017 version from my social media comments is that Democrats are “butt hurt.” “What about Chappaquiddick?” was listed several times, by Buchwald in this over forty year old column. That reminds me of what I see almost daily from listeners and readers – ‘What about Hillary?’ or ‘What about Obama?’ doing certain things – those are frequent responses, along with a verbal back of the hand for the press corps. “I am sick and tired of hearing about Watergate and so is everybody else,” was one Buchwald item from his old column. This past week, I had a number of people tell me that they would no longer read my materials and follow me on Twitter or Facebook, aggravated by stories about the Russia investigation, and possible troubles for the Trump Administration. “Damn Jamie, you sound as bad as CNN now,” one person wrote me last night. “Yeah, why are the media repeating one fake story with unknown sources with partial facts and assumed lies so much?” another said to me on Facebook. This old Buchwald column and the ready comparisons to today is not to say that Trump equals Nixon. Instead Buchwald’s column is a simply a reminder that not much is new in Political America when it comes to how the arguments are made in the public square.
