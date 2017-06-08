A man was arrested Wednesday after deputies said he made several false calls to 911 before taking off his clothes to show law enforcement that he didn't have a gun.

Chris Bryan, 39, is accused of misuse of 911, according to a St. Johns County Sheriff's Office report.

Deputies were called to the parking lot of the AT&T store on State Road 312 before noon about a man who was yelling and taking his clothes off.

TRENDING: Clay County superintendent warns parents of 'Blue Whale Challenge'

According to the report, Bryan told deputies that he broke the key fob on his car and couldn't leave.

He told deputies that he heard someone yell, "He's got a gun," and was taking his clothes off so deputies wouldn't shoot him. Law enforcement was not there at that time Bryan started taking his clothes off, according to the report.

Deputies observed "erratic behavior" from Bryan and thought he may be withdrawing from meth. Bryan told them he hadn't used meth in two weeks.

FLORIDA NEWS: Sex offender arrested in Naomi Jones missing child case in Escambia County

While Bryan was sitting in a tow truck that was taking his car to Atlantic Dodge, he called 911 and said three women were threatening him.

Once he arrived at Atlantic Dodge, he called 911 two more times, and made "false statements for assistance," according to the report.

Bryan was arrested and taken to the St. Johns County Jail and was held on a $1,000 bond. He was released from jail on Thursday afternoon.