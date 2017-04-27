RELATED: More Weird Florida stories

A man is in the St. Johns County jail after deputies say he choked a coworker who was talking to his girlfriend at Carrabba's.

Eddie Maldonado, 28, was arrested and charged with battery early Thursday after the incident at Carrabba's on State Road 312 in St. Augustine.

The victim said he was talking to Maldonado's girlfriend -- also a Carrabba's employee -- when Maldonado walked in on the conversation. The two were discussing sausage when Maldonado walked in, the police report said.

The victim said Maldonado got jealous and put him in a choke hold, cutting off his airway. The victim had to bite Maldonado to try to get away, the report said.

Maldonado left the scene in his girlfriend's vehicle but eventually returned it, the police report said.

Police said Maldonado was also arrested for aggravated battery in 2011.