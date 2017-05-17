A woman in Vero Beach landed herself in jail when she told a deputy the meth hidden in her bra was from a yard sale.

A woman in Vero Beach landed herself in jail when she told a deputy the meth hidden in her bra was from a yard sale.

On April 28 Christina Sarao, 35, got pulled over in front of a home for not wearing a seat belt, but when the deputy asked for her ID she got out of her truck and started running, TC Palm reports.

Sarao initially told the deputy her name was Holly Smith and her ID was inside her grandmother’s home, but the deputy recognized her since he “had prior interactions with her,” according to TC Palm.

Once the deputy caught Sarao she allegedly yelled to him “I have to poop and I’m pregnant!” the arrest report states. She later admitted to the deputy that she wasn’t pregnant and the home she parked at was not her grandmother’s, according to TC Palm.

When the deputy searched Sarah he found meth and a pipe in her bra, which she told the deputy she bought at a yard sale down the street, according to TC Palm.

Sarao was taken to the Indian River County jail on charges of driving with a suspended license, possession of methamphetamine, giving a false name while detained, and resisting arrest, TC Palm Reports.