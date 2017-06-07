Report: St. Johns County woman passed out in running Jeep near Nocatee

A St. Johns woman was found passed out in a Jeep -- with the windows up and her foot on the brake, a St. Johns County Sheriff's report said.
Abby Hart, 33, was charged with DUI shortly after being found around noon on Tuesday.
The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office received a report that a 2016 Jeep Laredo was driving erratically on Valley Ridge Parkway near Nocatee. Hart's Jeep was followed by a deputy and later found sitting in the left turn lane on U.S. 1 to Race Track Road.
STORY: Publix thief in St. Johns County stole bacon, scallops, Oil of Olay
STORY: Pilot kills alligator while landing plane in Florida
The Jeep had not moved despite several green lights, the report said.
Deputies said they were forced to wedge a patrol car in front of the Jeep to prevent Hart from waking up and possibly causing a crash by driving off. Hart did wake up, deputies said, and her Jeep moved forward and struck a patrol car.
Hart had a Sutter Home Pinot Grigio wine bottle between her legs, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said, and several empty bottles in the front seat.
When Hart was asked where she was going, she said she was going home and that the police needed to let her go, the report said. She also attempted to go back to sleep while in the car, police said.
Hart refused to perform field sobriety tests and refused to take a breath test, police said.
Hart was held overnight in the St. Johns County Jail and was released early Wednesday on $1,000 bail.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself