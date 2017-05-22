Report: Pedestrian badly hurt after car wrecks on 103rd Street

A birthday camping trip turned deadly after a tree fell on a Georgia teenager. >> Watch the news report here Joelle Dalgleish, 15, went to Harrison High School in Cobb County. WSB-TV's Chris Jose spoke to the teen’s parents Sunday, as well as some of her friends who witnessed the incident. >> Read more trending news Dalgleish’s mother said she wants people to remember her daughter's smile and why she loved so many people. Friends said Dalgleish affected so many lives. On Friday, Dalgleish was celebrating a friend's 16th birthday with a camping trip at Red Top Mountain in Bartow County. She was in a hammock when a tree snapped in half and landed on her. “I was one of the girls sitting around the campfire and I saw the tree fall. I was the only one who saw it. The other girls were facing the other direction,” Erin O’Reilly said. “We didn't know it hit Joelle, so we went over there, and we were like ‘Can you hear me?’ and that's when Kate said, 'Call 911' and that's when all the girls started coming out of their tents,” O’Reilly said. Dalgleish died early Sunday. At a vigil Sunday evening, there was not a dry eye in the room. “She had already impacted so many lives, and this event impacts everyone so much more, just to make sure they hold on to everyone close. And just keep praying,” O’Reilly said. One by one, friends reminisced about the good times and said Dalgleish made a difference in their lives. Dalgleish's mom said she had an infectious laugh and a beautiful spirit and soul. Grief counselors will be at the school all day Monday. A community vigil will take place later that night.