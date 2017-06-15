A Putnam County sailor from the cruiser U.S.S. Shiloh was discovered ... still on board the ship.

The Navy Times reported on Thursday that Peter Mims, 23, was found hiding in the engine room.

It was assumed that Sims fell from the ship, which was in waters off the coast of Japan this week. In 2009, a young sailor from South Carolina named Christopher Geathers fell from the Shiloh in Tokyo Bay. His body was never found.

Both the U.S. and Japanese Navies put in more than 50 hours trying to find him, covering roughly 5,500 square miles. But their search was suspended on Sunday.

Mims was raised in the small town of Interlachen and joined the Navy in February 2014 and reported to the Shiloh in August that year.

Action News Jax spoke to Mims' sister on Tuesday after word reached Florida that her brother was missing.