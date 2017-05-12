Listen Live
Residents await evacuation orders as West Mims fire grows

Updated:

Hundreds of people from all over the country continue to battle the West Mims wild fire that’s burned more than 144-thousand acres. 

Action News Jax got an inside look at the massive wildfire where more than 700 firefighters are doing all they can to stop it and protect homes.

Related: West Mims fire crews receive donations from evacuating communities

The fire continues to grow, but is only twelve percent contained and more than 144,000 acres have burned.

Firefighters say they’ve been battling flames up to 150 feet..

"We’ve got a fire that’s just miles down the road from us threatening to take our homestead away,” neighbors nearby anxiously told Action News Jax.

At last check authorities stated two structures were damaged and there are no reports of injuries.

The Latest News Headlines

  • 25 great white sharks close California beaches, force swimmers ashore
    25 great white sharks close California beaches, force swimmers ashore
    More than two dozen great white sharks swimming off the coast of Southern California forced swimmers out of the water and closed down beaches. >> Read more trending news An Orange County Sheriff’s Department helicopter crew spotted the first school of some 15 sharks Wednesday afternoon near Capistrano Beach, the Orange County Register reported. Later Wednesday, another warning went out, CNN reported, this time in Long Beach, about 50 miles north of Capistrano Beach, after another group of at least 10 great whites was spotted.  As shark advisories went up, beachgoers were warned about entering the water “at their own risk.” The OC Register reported a woman was bitten at an Orange County beach last month. 
  • Mother’s Day gifts: Macy's, Amazon, Best Buy, Kohl's, sales and deals on gifts for mom
    Mother’s Day gifts: Macy's, Amazon, Best Buy, Kohl's, sales and deals on gifts for mom
    Just in case your mom hasn’t reminded you lately, Sunday is Mother’s Day. The day we honor Mom ranks third in retail spending behind Christmas and back-to-school shopping, according to the National Retail Federation. The NRA survey shows Americans will spend more than $22 billion this year looking for that just-right gift for Mom.  Around 80 percent of us will buy a card, and 67 percent will buy flowers, the NRA survey showed. Jewelry and personal services top the list of gifts moms would like to get. Below is a list of links to retail advertisements for Mother’s Day gifts, and some gift suggestions. Which stores have Mother's Day sales? Major retailers are advertising Mother's Day sales for all sorts of gifts. Here are links to some of the ads for in-store and online merchandise. Amazon.com Belk Best Buy Big Lots Catalog Spree Edible Arrangements FTD Florists J.C. Penney Kmart Kohls Macy's Michael's Sam's Club Sears Starbucks Stein Mart Target Walmart Zales 1-800 Flowers Mother’s Day gift ideas Amazon.com: Mother's Day gifts with free shipping on $25 of select clothing, jewelry and shoe purchases. Apple Watch Series 1 38mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band - $199.99, Target Autoseal West Loop Stainless Steel Travel Mug with Easy-Clean Lid - $18, Amazon Bath Bomb Gift Set USA - 6 Vegan All Natural Essential Oil Lush Fizzies - $20, Amazon Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones - $139.99, Rakuten Bose SoundLink Bluetooth speaker III (Silver) - $179.99, Target Easehold Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Panel Mirror - $18.19, Amazon Farberware Classic Stainless Steel 2-Quart Covered Saucepan - $11.89, Walmart Free 6-piece Shea Butter Vanilla Kit with purchase using code ICONIC - L'Occitane Google Home and Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Starter Kit - $257.99, Walmart Groupon.com: Mom-a-Rama Super Sale with up to 80 percent off Mother's Day gifts and $10 off with coupon code WELCOME for new members. Guess GU7359 P08 Sunglasses - $21.99 after coupon, Luxomo (get the coupon at FatWallet) Honey Can Do 3-pc. Nesting Banana Leaf Basket Set - $20.93, Amazon Instant Pot IP-DUO Plus60 9-in-1 Multi-Functional Pressure Cooker - $120, Amazon Keurig K15 Single-Serve Coffee Maker (Chili Red) - $39.91, Best Buy Kohl's: Coupon for $10 off $50 purchase of Mother's Day gift; coupon for 20 percent off jewelry; expires Sunday. Linon Home Decor Storage Bench Short Split Seat Storage - $77.31, Walmart LivingSocial.com: Save up to 70 percent on gifts for Mom. Magic Bullet NutriBullet - $64, Amazon Massage Envy: Free 60-minute facial or 30-minute massage upgrade with $125 gift card purchase. Mother's Day Beauty Essentials Bundle - $19.99 after coupon (get the coupon at FatWallet) NuVision Signature Edition 8' Tablet - $69, Microsoft Store Olay Total Effects Anti-Aging 7-in-1 Eye Transforming Cream Treatment - $10.99, eBay ProFlowers: One dozen rainbow roses for $19.99. Publix: Coupons for $10 of $50 Visa Gift Cards with $50 grocery purchase through May 19; Buy-one-get-one free Hallmark greetings or gift wrap. Sam's Club Membership: Get a $20 gift card, a free rotisserie chicken, rolls and an apple pie for $45  T-Fal 12-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker - $99, Walmart The North Face Women's Osito Pullover Hoodie - $44.00 after coupon, Proozy (get the coupon at FatWallet) Free tote bag with $40 fragrance purchase; coupon for $3.50 off $15 purchase; expires May 14, Ulta Beauty 'I Love You Mom' engraved Trinity Ring pendant necklace - $33, Amazon 'I Love You Mom' picture frame - $20, Amazon $50 Banana Republic factory credit – get it for $30 at Groupon 15 Mixed Tulips with free Delivery and Free Vase - $34.99, FTD 25 percent off Michael Kors, Macy's   Source: FatWallet, Macy’s; Amazon; Walmart; Best Buy
  • 7 things to know now: Trump on Comey; teacher kills self; Steve Harvey memo
    7 things to know now: Trump on Comey; teacher kills self; Steve Harvey memo
    Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today.What to know now: 1. Going to fire him anyway: In an interview with NBC News, President Donald Trump said he made the decision to fire FBI Director James Comey prior to a recommendation from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. 'I was going to fire regardless of recommendation,' Trump said. 'Regardless of recommendation, I was going to fire Comey, knowing there was no good time to do it.' Trump also said he wants the investigation into collusion between his campaign and the Russian government to be 'absolutely done properly.” Earlier in the interview, Trump had said the investigation was a “made-up story.”  2. Brown found guilty: Former Florida U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown was found guilty Thursday of fraud for helping to raise $800,000 for a bogus charity then using the funds for concerts and golf. Brown, 70, was convicted in federal court on 18 counts of participating in a conspiracy involving a fraudulent education charity, omitting facts required on financial disclosure forms and filing false tax returns, according to the Justice Department.  3. Becoming saints: An estimated one million people will travel to Fatima, Portugal, this weekend to join Pope Francis for the 100th-anniversary celebration of the apparitions of the Virgin Mary to three Portuguese shepherd children. The pope will canonize two of the children, making them the first children to be named saints in the Catholic Church who were not martyred. The children said Mary visited them once a month for six months and told them to pray for the world and the conversion of Russia. The two children who are being canonized died a year after they said they saw Mary. The third, who became a nun, died at age 97 in 2005. 4. Teacher kills self: A middle school teacher in Colorado killed herself in front of police as they approached her home to confront her over allegations she had a sexual relationship with a student. Gretchen Krohnfeldt, 47, had been accused of having a relationship with the student that started when he was in middle school. He is currently in high school. Krohnfeldt had been placed on administrative leave.  5. Investigating voter fraud: President Trump announced the creation of a commission to investigate voter fraud. The Presidential Commission on Election Integrity will be led by Vice President Mike Pence and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach. According to the White House, the commission will 'review policies and practices that enhance or undermine the American people's confidence in the integrity of federal elections — including improper registrations, improper voting, fraudulent registrations, fraudulent voting and voting suppression.” And one moreComedian Steve Harvey is acknowledging he sent a memo to his staff asking them not to talk to him when he is getting ready for a show. “Do not open my dressing room door. IF YOU OPEN MY DOOR, EXPECT TO BE REMOVED. “My security team will stop everyone from standing at my door who have the intent to see or speak to me.” Harvey directed his staff to leave him alone when he is in the makeup chair, as well. “I want all the ambushing to stop now,” he wrote. The memo was sent to the staff of his Chicago-based talk show. Harvey told his staff not to 'take offense' at the memo, saying the new measures are for the good of his 'personal life and enjoyment.'  In case you missed it.<iframe width='560' height='315' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/BibBMBibTq0' frameborder='0' allowfullscreen></iframe>
  • Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown convicted on 18 federal charges
    Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown convicted on 18 federal charges
    Just over two weeks after opening statements were presented, now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown has been convicted on 18 of 22 federal charges she faced. She was found not guilty on the remaining four counts. These charges all stem from the bogus “charity” One Door For Education. Brown, her Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons, and One Door President Carla Wiley were all implicated in a scheme to solicit donations to the group and use the money instead for personal expenses and to host events. Simmons and Wiley previously pleaded guilty. Brown has been convicted of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, five counts of aiding and abetting mail fraud, and seven counts of aiding and abetting wire fraud specifically connected to the solicitation of donations. She was found not guilty on two charges of aiding and abetting mail fraud and two counts of aiding and abetting wire fraud- collectively, counts 3, 5, 14, and 16. Each of the mail and wire fraud charges connect to a specific transaction and solicitation for One Door funds. While it’s unclear exactly why the jury acquitted on some of those counts and convicted on others, they are expected to have weighed Brown’s level of involvement in the solicitation for each specific instance, whether the donor believed the money would go solely for charitable purposes, and similar factors. ﻿IN DEPTH: WOKV details each of the 22 charges filed against now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown Brown faced five more charges connected to underreporting her income- not disclosing the money she received from One Door. She was convicted of one count of engaging in a scheme to conceal material facts for not listing this income on her financial disclosure forms, which are required of a Congressperson. She was also convicted of one count of corruptly endeavoring to obstruct or impede the due administration of the internal revenue law and three counts of filing a false tax return for the underreported income, as well as for overreporting charitable contributions. Prosecutors have said from the outset that this case was about a corrupt politician. The presented a case that said Brown was a full and willing participant in the scheme, and that the solicitations were only effective because of the trust donors had in Brown and her reputation. Simmons would withdraw money from One Door and deposit the cash in to Brown’s account. There were also checks funneled from One Door through the business of one of Brown’s part-time staffers and ultimately deposited as cash with Brown and occasionally her daughter. While Brown claimed she wasn’t sure where the money deposited in her account had come from, prosecutors maintain she knew exactly what she was doing when she solicited the donations. Brown continues to maintain her innocence, though. She says any wrongdoing was not intentional, but rather the result of her not closely managing her office and finances because of her busy schedule as a Congresswoman.  Her attorney says they plan to file for a new trial, although he would not detail the grounds for the motion. District Judge Timothy Corrigan, who presided over the trial, says Brown has complied so far with the conditions of her release, so he is allowing her to remain out of prison pending her sentencing hearing. Brown has been out on bond since first being indicted and arrested in July 2016. Brown will have a probation officer, who will gather information to be used at her sentencing hearing, which isn’t expected to be scheduled for at least another three months. During the sentencing hearing, Brown will be allowed to present evidence and testimony in an effort to lessen the penalty she faces. Simmons and Wiley both testified at Brown’s trial with the hope of getting a sentencing recommendation from the government which would result in less- or possibly no- jail time. Their sentencing hearings have also not yet been scheduled. Simmons was jointly indicted with Brown and was individually charged with 19 counts. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and theft of government funds. Wiley- Simmons’ girlfriend at the time- was separately funneling money from the group in to her own account. She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Over the course of eight days of testimony, prosecutors presented 40 witnesses and the defense offered four, including Brown herself. On Wednesday, one of the jurors was excused from the panel after another juror raised concerns to the court about comments he was making about “higher beings”. An alternate juror was immediately installed, and the jury was instructed to start their deliberations from scratch. ﻿FULL COVERAGE:﻿ The federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown The timing of the verdict was actually a small surprise to the courtroom, because it came at a time when the session was reconvening for Corrigan to answer a juror question he had received earlier in the day. Less than a minute before he took the bench, there was a knock from the jury deliberation room to notify the court they had reached a verdict. In addition to confirming with the foreperson that the jury had reached the verdict unanimously, Corrigan individually polled each juror to confirm the verdicts read were the ones they had each reached. WOKV has been inside of the courtroom through ever minute of testimony and the multi-day jury deliberation. Stay with us for continuing developments in the aftermath of these verdicts.
  • Family: Colorado middle school teacher kills herself during investigation
    Family: Colorado middle school teacher kills herself during investigation
    A middle school teacher in Colorado allegedly took her life while school officials were investigating a possible relationship involving her and a student.  >> Read more trending news  Family members said Gretchen Krohnfeldt, 47, died Tuesday. KCNC reported. Krohnfeldt reportedly killed herself in front of police officers who were approaching her home to question her for the investigation, police sources told KCNC.  Krohnfeldt, a mother of three children, was placed on leave Monday from her position as a teacher at Drake Middle School in Arvada, Colo., in response to the investigation by police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.  The station reports on Monday the sheriff’s office was notified of a possible inappropriate relationship between a female employee at the school, later identified as Krohnfeldt, and a male student. An employee said they witnessed an inappropriate interaction between Krohnfeldt and the student months ago, but just reported the incident to authorities this week.  Arvada police said the relationship began between Krohnfeldt and the student while he was a student at the middle school. The student is now a high school student in Arvada.  During the investigation, it was alleged that a physical relationship occurred between the two in Krohnfeldt’s home.  Grief counselors were available at the middle school on Wednesday and would be there for the rest of the week as a resource for both students and staff. The school sent a letter home to students saying, 'Our hearts go out to her family at this painful time.' Krohnfeldt's death is being investigated by the coroner.
