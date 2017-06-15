The reward for the arrest of two escaped Georgia inmates accused of killing two officers is up to $115,000.

Members of the FBI, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the Putnam County Georgia Sheriff's Office will update their investigation Thursday morning regarding the search for two escaped inmates.

The two are accused of killing two prison guards as they escaped their prison transport Tuesday.

Putnam County, Georgia, Sheriff Howard Sill says he believes 43-year-old Donnie Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose are traveling in a stolen white pick up truck.

He said the 2008 Ford F-250 was taken from a business between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Before that, the suspects were last seen driving a green Honda Civic with Georgia license plates.

Investigators say they don't believe the two are still in the area where they allegedly killed the two prison guards.

They also say the suspects may have split up.

"It's frustrating, very frustrating. Two corrections officers have been murdered. Very frustrating," said Sill.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached