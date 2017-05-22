Riverkeeper: Potential for toxic algae blooms in the St. Johns River

A Jacksonville University professor took pictures Friday that show green algae in Doctors Lake. St. Johns Riverkeeper Lisa Rinaman said more of the green algae could bloom and it could be toxic.

“It’s in the water column, so you're starting to see the beginning of an outbreak,” Rinaman said.

What causes toxic algae blooms?

“When the water's warm and the sun is out and we have nutrient pollution in the St. Johns and tributaries, it's perfect for conditions of a toxic outbreak of algae,” Rinaman said.

Rinaman said if you see something like this in the water, contact the Riverkeeper, and stay away.

“It can cause problems on your skin, impact your lungs and get aerated in the wake of your boat and also cause damage to your liver,” Rinaman said.

She said the Riverkeeper staff keep watch of the algae blooms and sample some if they believe they’re toxic.

Help to deal with toxic algae blooms

Rinaman also said she was excited to learn that Sen. Bill Nelson was behind a measure that for the first time could allow states to get federal assistance when hit hard by toxic algae blooms. The legislation now heads to the U.S. Senate for consideration.

She said there is an app people can use to show where they have spotted algae. It’s called Water Rangers and can be found in the Apple App Store.