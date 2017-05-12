Rodents close pizza shop in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- At Puccini’s Pizzeria in St. Augustine a health inspector counted more than 50 rodent droppings and noted that they were fresh indicating a current pest control issue. The inspector also noted seeing 12 live flies and the waste water backing up from a floor drain in the kitchen. Puccini’s Pizzeria was temporarily shut down, but allowed to reopen after a follow up inspection.
At Rosinna’s Pizza in Orange Park, a health inspector counted more than 100 roaches in the kitchen and in the dining room. Four cold food items like cheese and sausage were being held too warm, and the hot pizza was being held too cold. It was temporarily shut down for several days. A follow up inspection is needed.
At Escape in Jacksonville, a health inspector noted 25 live roaches, the mop bucket waste water was dumped on the ground, and there was no soap or hand towels at a hand wash sink. Escape was temporarily closed for more than 24 hours, a follow up inspection is required.
At Hip Hop Fish & Chicken in Lake City, a health inspector found 5 rodent droppings, 12 live roaches, and saw four flies in the kitchen. It was temporarily shut down, but allowed to reopen after a follow up inspection.
Clean Plate Awards
Southern Specialities
2710 Blanding Blvd Ste 11, Middleburg
Jacksonville Golf & Country Club Snack Bar
3985 Hunt Club Road, Jacksonville
Golf Shop Restaurant
201 Sea Marsh Rd, Fernandina Beach
