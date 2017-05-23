A deadly blast after an Ariana Grande concert Monday night at England's Manchester Arena has killed at least 22 people and injured 59 others, police said. Here's what we know so far: >> Police: At least 22 dead after explosion near Ariana Grande concert in Manchester 1. The explosion happened after Grande had left the stage and concertgoers were leaving. Witnesses reported hearing the explosion near the exit about 10:30 p.m. local time, The Associated Press reported. “A huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone, and we were all trying to flee the arena,” Majid Khan, 22, told the AP. “It was one bang, and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit.” 2. Police believe that the incident was a terrorist attack conducted by a male suicide bomber. Fox News reported that the man, who died at the scene, 'detonated an improvised explosive device,' according to authorities. Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the concert attack and are continue to investigate whether the suicide bomber had any accomplices, the AP reported. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack, the AP reported. >> PHOTOS: Explosion, fatalities at Ariana Grande concert in England 3. Children were among the dead, police said. Meanwhile, families were searching for loved ones who attended the concert. >> Manchester explosion: Here’s what we know about the victims 4. Grande said she was 'broken' over the news. 'From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words,' tweeted the pop star, who was not hurt in the incident. >> See the tweet here >> Ariana Grande says she's 'broken' over deadly explosion after Manchester concert Her manager, Scooter Braun, also issued a statement. 'Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack,' he wrote. >> Read more trending news 'We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.' >> See the post here 5. President Donald Trump called those behind the attack 'losers.' 'So many young, beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life,” Trump said Tuesday in Bethlehem. “I won’t call (the attackers) monsters, because they would like that term. They would think that’s a great name. I will call them, from now on, losers because that’s what they are, they’re losers.” >> Watch his remarks here British Prime Minister Theresa May called the apparent attack “the worst ever to hit the north of England.” “It is now beyond doubt the people of Manchester have fallen victim to a callous terrorist attack,” she said. She added that authorities know the name of the suspected perpetrator but will not reveal his identity yet.