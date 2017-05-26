Listen Live
Science
Scientist discovers snakes that engage in 'coordinated hunting'
Close

Scientist discovers snakes that engage in 'coordinated hunting'

Photo Credit: Arterra/UIG via Getty Images
Dangerous Snakes

Scientist discovers snakes that engage in 'coordinated hunting'

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Arterra/UIG via Getty Images

The latest scientific discovery sounds like something out of a horror movie.

A scientist at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville has discovered a species of snakes that hunts in packs.

Vladimir Dinets found that the Cuban boa engages in "coordinated hunting," CNN reported. Dinets made the discovery while studying the snakes and how they hunt fruit bats in Cuba.

>> Read more trending news

Dinets said the snakes form a fence by hanging from the roofs of caves before dawn and after sunset, maximizing their ability to capture bats as they exit and enter the caves.

In the study, Coordinated Hunting by Cuban Boas, published in February in Animal Behavior and Cognition, Dinets notes that this is the "first scientifically documented case of coordinated hunting by snakes."

Cuban boa (Epicrates angulifer / Chilabothrus angulifer) resting curled up, native to Cuba and the Bahamas. (Photo by: Arterra/UIG via Getty Images)
Close

Cuban boa

Photo Credit: Arterra/UIG via Getty Images
Cuban boa (Epicrates angulifer / Chilabothrus angulifer) resting curled up, native to Cuba and the Bahamas. (Photo by: Arterra/UIG via Getty Images)
Read More
The Latest News Headlines

  • Coast Guard urges boater safety ahead of Memorial Day weekend
    Coast Guard urges boater safety ahead of Memorial Day weekend
    The unofficial start to summer is here.  Memorial Day can certainly be somber, especially for military folks. But if your holiday plans include a bit of water fun, make sure your boat is safe and ready to go.  Coast Guard officials like Lt. Chris Booth are urging you to keep your life-jackets on and have some kind of locating beacon on board if your holiday plans include getting on the water.   'Those types of things go a long way in helping us process search and rescue cases,' Booth added.   Booth is also warning you to be careful about drinking if you're out on the water and to not be afraid to ask the USCG for a safety check of your boat before going out on the water.   If your holiday plans involve a long-distance road trip, expect a lot of people to join you. AAA is projecting 39 million Americans to do a long-distance trip this Memorial Day weekend. That's their largest since 2005.
  • Toddlers trapped after neighbor pulls plug on birthday bounce house
    Toddlers trapped after neighbor pulls plug on birthday bounce house
    About a dozen Florida toddlers were trapped inside a bounce house at a birthday party after a disgruntled neighbor pulled the plug on the inflatable. “Today” reported that Deborah Romero was hosting a birthday party for her 1-year-old daughter, Diana, which included the bounce house and a DJ. Several birthday guests, all of them 2 or 3 years old, were jumping inside the bounce house when suddenly, the inflatable started to deflate.  In surveillance footage from Romero’s backyard, which was made public by Port St. Lucie police, parents can be seen racing to the bounce house to help free the children. >> Read more trending news “Chaos. Absolute chaos,” Glenn Hunt, godfather of the birthday girl, told “Today” about the incident. “Some of the kids were crying. One of them actually was kind of traumatized by the incident. Another one, when he was being removed, his leg got a little injured.” The mood of the party went from alarmed to shocked when additional surveillance footage appeared to show a neighbor casually walking up to the side of Romero’s home and unplugging the electrical cord to the blower that kept the bounce house inflated. He then walks back across the street.  A spokesman for the Port St. Lucie Police Department told “Today” that investigators do not believe the man, who they have identified but have not named publicly, intended to hurt the children.  “We believe he thinks that he was pulling the plug to the DJ booth,” Master Sgt. Frank Sabol said. “But it didn’t. It pulled the plug to the bounce house. “I’ve got to say, this is very irresponsible for somebody to do that.” The neighbor, who has been uncooperative with police, could face trespassing charges, “Today” reported. His wife said that he has hired a lawyer.  Hunt said he was appalled by the footage.  “I was absolutely appalled that somebody would have the nerve,” Hunt said. “Don’t take matters into your own hands and cause harm to other individuals, especially children.”
  • Memorial Day 2017: Should you buy it or should you wait? Here are some shopping tips
    Memorial Day 2017: Should you buy it or should you wait? Here are some shopping tips
    It’s nearly summer and the urge to get out and spend can be strong. Before you head out on a shopping spree, FatWallet.com, he website that directs consumers to daily deals and saving opportunities, has a few suggestions for you. If you are looking for that perfect pair of shorts, this is a great time to shop. On the other hand, if you want a new laptop, you may want to wait a bit.  FatWallet.com offers these shopping tips for the Memorial Day weekend:   Summer Clothing: BUY – The kick-off of summer clothing retail season, some 34% of Memorial Day shoppers buy clothes and another 21 percent buy shoes as dozens of site-wide discounts from top retailers, including 20-50 percent off shorts, tanks, sandals and swimwear, swarm the best deals of the weekend. Be sure to utilize cash back from Ebates to add significant savings to your summer thread purchases! Mattresses: BUY - 36 million mattresses are shipped each year. Traditionally, there is no better time to buy a mattress, or mattress sets, than during Memorial Day sales when all specialty sleep, furniture and department store retailers offer their biggest savings and brand selection of the year. Appliances: BUY and WAIT – More than 62 million major appliances shipped in the U.S. in 2016. Home improvement stores like Home Depot, Sears and Lowe’s will feature Memorial Day deals with up to 50 percent off refrigerators, ranges, washers and dryers, etc. that rival their Black Friday prices. Laptops: WAIT – Like TVs, there are always one-off sales for laptops, especially older models. While a healthy 12 percent will look for deals on electronics during Memorial Day sales, the best time to buy a new laptop is during Back to School sales in July, or on Black Friday when selection and prices on MacBooks, touchscreen laptops and 2-in-1 hybrid tablet/laptops can drop as much as 50 percent. Patio Furniture / Grills: BUY and WAIT – A growing industry with $8 billion in sales, spring discounting on patio furniture and grills hit its peak during Memorial Day weekend. Prices go back up in June until summer clearance in the fall when these items are cheapest, but are also ready for storage. Lawn & Garden Supplies: BUY – As annual retail sales eclipse $6 billion, May brings sweeping spring sales on lawn and gardening supplies that ramp up to Memorial Day. Holiday deals offer some of the best seasonal discounts on mulch, soil, plant food, fertilizers, pesticides and grass seed. Power Tools: WAIT – A recent survey reports Father’s Day is the best time to buy tools, and 1 in 10 buy them as gifts for dads. Although some tool deals in May offer good savings, especially for outdoor power equipment, waiting until June offers a better over-all selection of savings options that can rival Black Friday tool deals. Summer Travel: BUY – While only 11 percent name Memorial Day as the best time for summer travel, the holiday signals urgency for securing summer vacation bookings. With 81 percent regularly go on vacations and 25 percent multiple times a year (survey), online travel sites like Expedia, Priceline, Orbitz and hotels.com compete to feature their best offers on airfare and hotel deals, cruise deals and car rental coupons for Memorial Day shoppers.
  • Drug counselors overdose at halfway house, recovering addicts find them  
    Drug counselors overdose at halfway house, recovering addicts find them  
    Pennsylvania authorities are investigating the deaths of two drug counselors at a halfway house in Chester County in metro Philadelphia in apparent separate heroin overdoses. >> Read more trending news The men were found unresponsive in separate bedrooms at the Freedom Ridge Recovery Lodge by recovering residents at the group home on Sunday, according to WFMZ TV. The residents tried to revive one of the counselors with the opioid antidote naloxone, but it didn’t work. Authorities found small baggies of heroin and used needles near the bodies of both victims, CNN reported. The counselor’s jobs included planning daily activities for the six recovering addicts at the center and supervising medication for the recovering addicts. An investigation into the deaths is underway.
  • 'Wrestling moves’ kill toddler, police say; mother, boyfriend charged
    'Wrestling moves’ kill toddler, police say; mother, boyfriend charged
    A Missouri couple is facing charges after a 2-year-old died after her mother’s boyfriend performed what he called “wrestling moves” on the little girl. Police and EMTs responded to a call last week that a child was having seizures. She was taken to a Jefferson County hospital where she later died, KTVI reported. >> Read more trending news  Police said that the unnamed girl had obvious signs of trauma when they responded to the home.  Police eventually arrested the girl’s mother, Cheyenne Cook, 19, and her boyfriend, Richard Gamache Jr., 24, accusing them of torturing the toddler, KTVI reported. Police said that Gamache used what they called “wrestling moves,” including a “Batista Bomb,” on the 2-year-old, KTVI reported. Police told the television station they also found evidence that the couple tried to hide signs of abuse. Police said that Cook knew about the abuse but did not intervene or get medical help for her daughter, KTVI reported. Gamache was charged with abuse of neglect of a child and was granted a $500,000 cash-only bail, St. Louis Post Dispatch reported. Cook was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and has a $2,500 cash-only bail.
The Latest News Videos

