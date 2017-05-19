Second person dies after house fire in Jacksonville

One person escaped, but two women have died as a result of an overnight house fire in the Grand Park area Friday.

Police and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the home on Rickenbacker Street around 1:15 a.m.

JSO said two women—in their 60s and 70s— were taken to the hospital, where both died from injuries due to the house fire.

Family members confirmed with Action News Jax that Martha Hartley passed away in the fire, as well as her mother Betty Bostic.

Police said the victim’s nephew, who was also in the home when the fire started, escaped uninjured.

He tells Action News Jax that he tried to go back into the home to save his aunt, but it was too late.

“That’s my family. I can’t help but try to go help and still go back in there,” Monte Bostic said.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to investigate the cause of the fire. Police do not believe foul play was involved.

