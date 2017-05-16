Second teen caught after escaping from juvenile detention center

The second juvenile who escaped from the Hasting Youth Academy Monday afternoon was apprehended Tuesday morning by St. Johns County Sheriff's deputies.

According to authorities a tip from a citizen who notified them he'd witnessed an individual walking between buildings on Latin Street helped lead to the suspects apprehension.

There were deputies in the area throughout the night and were able to act quickly to the tip the officials stated.

The 16 year old youth escaped along with Jose Rodriguez, 18, who was apprehended Monday evening.

Authorities said that both will face escape charges and will be processed back into the system with the new charges.

#anjaxbreaking second escapee now in custody from sjc detention center. pic.twitter.com/O0YFL68044 — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 16, 2017

Tip lead them to teen. He was out all night and was spotted today. Taken without incident. Exclusive video from arrest at noon. pic.twitter.com/rKMgzkr9F2 — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 16, 2017

Admin at Hastings youth academy just refused to speak to me. Trying to find out what's being done to prevent future escapes here. pic.twitter.com/lW1BPzFZz4 — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 16, 2017