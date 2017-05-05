Listen Live
News
10 shot, 2 killed: Violent week in Jacksonville
10 shot, 2 killed: Violent week in Jacksonville

10 shot, 2 killed: Violent week in Jacksonville

10 shot, 2 killed: Violent week in Jacksonville

Updated:

Ten people shot, two of them killed in the span of five days in the Moncrief area.

The latest shooting happened Friday morning off West 26th Street.

There have been four shootings in just five days in the Moncrief neighborhood of Jacksonville.

Corrine Brown: ‘Boyfriends' may have given her some of $142,000 in unexplained deposits

In total, 10 people were shot. Two of them died. On Friday morning, when bullets hit a home off West 26th Street, a mother and her two children were inside but no one was hurt.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Crime Mapping Program, there have been 11 homicides so far this year, within a 2-mile radius of Friday morning’s shooting.

Action News Jax was also at the scene of a shooting that left one man dead on East 9th Street on Thursday night in Springfield.

The JSO Crime Map revealed six homicides for the year within a 2-mile radius of that shooting.

Jacksonville Winn-Dixie laying off lead positions, employee says

On Tuesday, four people were shot, one of them killed, while sitting on a porch along West 45th Street and Myrtle Avenue. The crime map shows 11 homicides this year within 2 miles of that scene this year.

On Sunday, five people were shot at a park on Ken Knight Drive. Since January, there have been two homicides within a 2-mile radius of that location. 

Read More
The Latest News Headlines

  • Former Rep. Brown says “birthdays” and “boyfriends” may have been cause for cash deposits
    Former Rep. Brown says “birthdays” and “boyfriends” may have been cause for cash deposits
    The defense has rested in the federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown, and with no rebuttal from the government, closing arguments have been scheduled for Monday.  This comes after an emotional day on the stand for Brown- at one point the judge calling for a short recess as she broke down. At the time, Brown was being questioned by prosecutors about the cash she received from her Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons.  “At no point did I think one penny of the money Ronnie was taking from his account was stolen money,” Brown said.  As she started sobbing and asked for a break, the jury was sent out. While they filed out, Brown said- loud enough to be heard over the courtroom noise- “He tried to destroy my life”.  ﻿FULL COVERAGE: The federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown During both direct and cross examination, Brown has not offered much of an explanation for the transactions in to her account. Regarding checks written off the alleged “sham” charity One Door For Education, Brown has told the court she didn’t pay attention to her personal finances. Many of those checks funneled through the business of a part-time staffer, according to prosecutors. Brown says she doesn’t know why that staffer, Von Alexander, would have received checks from One Door, but says any money Alexander gave to Brown was repayment on loans. The government asked why Alexander didn’t just testify that she was repaying loans, as opposed to saying Brown directed her how to fill out the checks, cash them, and deposit the money.  “She told you all that and you didn’t want to hear it,” Brown responded.  Assistant US Attorney A. Tysen Duva followed up by asking if anyone else had testified that- as Brown claimed- this staffer claimed she would have to say certain things or potentially face indictment.  “I didn’t see another parrot in the courtroom programmed to say exactly what was told to her,” Brown responded.  Brown wasn’t sure how much she had allegedly loaned Alexander over the years, but claimed she was always in need of money. There was close to $142,000 in cash deposited in to Brown’s account over several years. Prosecutors say that, in addition to One Door and Alexander’s business, there were deposits from a few other places as well. Brown said she didn’t know some of the businesses, may have taken a loan in one case, and isn’t sure what the origins are for the rest of the transactions. “I had Christmas, I had birthdays, I had boyfriends,” she said.  Prosecutors say that money came from One Door  Brown admitted again to making mistakes by not managing her personal finances and office staff more closely. She says she takes the “major” share of the responsibility for that, but also looks at Simmons and others as sharing in the blame.  Simmons pleaded guilty in connection to this case and testified for the prosecution earlier this week. The third alleged co-conspirator, Carla Wiley, also pleaded guilty and testified.  Brown continues to maintain her innocence in regard to any intentional criminal wrongdoing. “Did you commit any of these crimes you’re charged with?” asked Brown’s attorney, James Smith III. “Absolutely not. Not one,” she responded. Brown offered alternate explanations for some of the pictures painted by prosecutors, including specifically dealing with a check from the One Door account that was made out to the bank account of Brown’s daughter, and had “children summer camps” written in the memo line. Prosecutors say this money- and a few more cash deposits Simmons made in to Brown’s bank account- funded some high value shopping in Los Angeles. Prosecutors offered bank statements that show expenses and deposits. While Brown says there was, in fact, no money for summer camps, they used the money for backpacks for children. She says she used cash in the garment district in LA to buy backpacks as part of an annual event she does in Jacksonville. Prosecutors asked where her bank statement showed any cash withdrawal to reflect that claim. “I don’t know how to answer that. I used cash money that wasn’t in the account,” she said. Information presented by prosecutors shows Brown went to LA from the Bahamas, where she stayed at the Atlantis resort. Brown says she did official works at both stops. Another event Brown spoke proudly of was fundraising to send students on an exchange trip to China, describing it as an unbelievable experience. Brown stepped in when the trip looked like it would be cancelled because of a lack of funding, and raised tens of thousands of dollars in just a few weeks. The government says Brown actually wound up raising too much money, and the donors were never approached after to see what they wanted to do with the excess. Instead, prosecutors say the money continued to funnel in to personal expenses. They also questioned the selection process for the trip, because several people were closely tied to Brown. She told the court the selection criteria was whoever could get the needed paperwork together in time. While Brown’s direct examination Thursday indicated she believed that the charitable donations she had claimed on her income tax returns were donations she actually made, despite what gift receipts showed, during cross examination Friday, she instead said her tax preparer was incorrect. “Let’s be truthful with this, I did not double check my taxes. It was a mistake,” Brown says. Brown denies being the person who gave her tax preparer and staff the information to fill out the charitable contributions portion of the return. When Duva asked about a worksheet note from her tax preparer that said Brown verbally confirmed a $12,500 donation to One Door, Brown said that wasn’t a conversation she remembered. Brown was then shown her signature on a list of charitable contributions which was ultimately used to fill out the returns, but she said it was not her signature. There was additionally a check written from the One Door account that prosecutors say went through a few steps and ultimately landed in Brown’s bank account in order to cover the cost of a payment to the IRS in connection to an amended tax return. Brown says she had no knowledge of that. Prosecutors asked Brown if it made sense that other people would conspire to make a payment to the IRS on her behalf using siphoned money, without her knowledge. She also could not answer that. District Judge Timothy Corrigan had to intervene on several occasions to keep Brown on topic and keep the questioning moving forward. Closing arguments are scheduled for 9AM Monday. Each side will be given 90 minutes, and prosecutors have indicated they intend to reserve some of that time for a rebuttal. One closing arguments are completed, the jury will be instructed and deliberations will begin. WOKV is inside of the courtroom for all of the testimony. Follow our reporter Stephanie Brown on Twitter for frequent updates.
  • Texas officer faces murder charge after shooting at teens in car
    Texas officer faces murder charge after shooting at teens in car
    UPDATE: The Texas offer who shot a 15-year-old boy sitting in a car was charged Friday with murder, according to The Associated Press. Read the original report below. A 15-year-old Texas boy was killed Saturday night by a police officer who fired into a carload of teenagers, police and an attorney for the boy’s family said.  Jordan Edwards, of Mesquite, was pronounced dead at a hospital following the shooting in Balch Springs, a suburb of Dallas. Lee Merritt, a lawyer representing Edwards’ family, said the boy was unarmed when he was killed.  The Balch Springs Police Department released a statement saying that dispatchers received a 911 call around 11 p.m. Saturday reporting underage children walking around a neighborhood, drunk. When officers arrived, they heard gunshots. “There was an unknown altercation with a vehicle backing down the street toward the officers in an aggressive manner,” the statement said. “An officer shot at the vehicle, striking the front seat passenger.” Balch Springs police Chief Jonathan Haber said during a news conference held after the shooting that he did not have information on whether any weapons were found in the car Edwards was riding in. Merritt told CBS DFW that there was nothing aggressive about the way the driver -- Edwards’ older brother -- was driving the vehicle the teens were traveling in.  “They were simply leaving a party where they believed danger was,” Merritt told the news station. “So, I can’t wrap my mind around why an officer decided to shoot into the car.” Merritt told the Washington Post on Sunday that the driver of the car -- Edwards’ older brother -- was not backing toward officers, but was maneuvering out of his parking spot. He heard someone with a flashlight, who appeared to be a police officer, shouting profanity at him.  Before the teen could respond, the officer fired multiple shots into the car’s driver side window, Merritt said. The attorney told the Post that Edwards’ brother sped away from the gunfire for about a block until he and the other boys saw smoke coming from Edwards’ head and realized he had been shot.  His older brother pulled over and flagged down an approaching patrol car for help.  In a news release on his Facebook page, Merritt described Edwards as a straight-A student athlete who was “loved by his family and peers alike.”  “The family is truly devastated by this senseless killing and is calling on a thorough investigation, which should lead to the termination of the officer and criminal charges filed against him for his reckless conduct and disregard for life,” Merritt said in the news release. “Based on witness accounts of the incident, there simply was no justifiable and/or lawful reason for the officer to fire at an occupied vehicle.” Though some people went on the police department’s Facebook page to offer the officer the benefit of the doubt, the majority of those who commented criticized the department.    “The kids were leaving because they heard gunshots,” one woman wrote on Facebook. “They were not backing aggressively toward the cops. They weren’t armed, either. Just another senseless murder by a scared man in blue. #TiredOfTheScenario.” Others questioned the “unknown altercation” and how a vehicle could be backed down a street “aggressively.” Many commenters demanded criminal charges against the officer, who Haber said has been placed on administrative duty. Haber told CBS DFW that the department had received threats on social media over the shooting.  “We want to encourage everyone to please just be patient,” Haber said.  The department is conducting an internal investigation, but the official investigation into the shooting is being handled by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office.  Merritt told the Dallas Morning News that Edwards and the other teens in the car were not the ones the initial 911 call was about. None of the teens have been charged with a crime.   Merritt said he believes that the department’s version of events “will not hold water when the facts come out.” >> Read more trending stories Haber offered the Edwards family condolences on behalf of himself, his officers and the city. “We will continue to reach out to the parents and keep them informed as we move forward from this point,” Haber said. The Edwards family is calling for justice for their son, who was a freshman at Mesquite High School. He was described by friends as a good athlete and a respectful person.  “Best running back I ever played with, and I’ll never forget him,” friend and teammate Chris Cano Jr. told CBS DFW. “I still can’t believe it. I want to see his smile again.” Cano’s father told the News that Edwards was a good kid and “not a thug.” “It could have easily been my son,” Chris Cano Sr. said of the fatal shooting.  Family and friends were not the only ones calling for justice for the teen. Several people on social media were adding his name to the list of black citizens killed by police officers across the U.S. Mesquite High School announced Monday morning that testing had been postponed a day because of Edwards’ killing. Administrators also had additional counselors on campus to help students process his death.  Merritt told the Post that several of the teens with Edwards when he was killed were classmates and teammates on the football team. “They’re never going to be the same,” Merritt said. “These kids are never going to be the same.”
  • The 2017 Kentucky Derby: What time, what channel, livestream
    The 2017 Kentucky Derby: What time, what channel, livestream
    For the sentimentalist, it’s “the Run for the Roses.”  For the lover of competition, it’s the “Most Exciting 2 Minutes in Sports.”  And if you are a fan of horses and horse racing, it’s the first jewel in the Triple Crown.  The Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday, and the spectacle surrounding the race has drawn thousands to Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, for 142 years to watch a field of 3-year-old horses compete for millions in prize money.  Here’s what you need to know about the race.  When is the 2017 Kentucky Derby?  Saturday.  What time does it start?  Coverage of the race begins at 2:30 p.m. ET. Post time for the race is 6:34 p.m. ET.  What channel is it on?  NBC will broadcast prerace activities along with the race.  Is it livestreamed?  Yes. Click here, NBC Sports Live, to watch on Saturday.  How far do the horses run?  1¼ miles.  What is the track surface?  Dirt.  What is the record at the track?  Secretariat holds the record. The horse ran 1¼ miles in 1:59 and two-fifths seconds.  What’s the purse for this year’s derby?  The purse is $2 million; the winner gets $1.425 million.  Which horses are running in the 2017 Kentucky Derby?  Classic Empire Always Dreaming Irish War Cry Gunnevera McCraken Irap Tapwrit Gormley Thunder Snow Girvin Practical Joke Conquest Mo Money J Boys Echo Hence Lookin At Lee State of Honor Cloud Computing Patch Battle of Midway Sonneteer Royal Mo Untrapped Fast and Accurate  Who is the favorite to win the 2017 Kentucky Derby?  As of Monday, the betting favorites were Classic Empire and Always Dreaming. Always Dreaming is the son of Bodemeister, who finished second in the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes in 2012. Fast and Accurate may be neither if you listen to oddsmakers. That horse has the worst odds of winning at 66-1.  Is there anything unusual about the horses in this year’s derby?  A one-eyed horse is running in the derby. Patch lost his eye last year after a bout of inflammation.  He’s not the first one-eyed horse to run in the derby. Three other one-eyed horses have run in the Kentucky Derby. None of those horses won.  Who is singing the national anthem?  Harry Connick Jr.   What’s the weather going to be like?  According to Weather.com, it will be raining in Louisville on Saturday.  Where can you find the Kentucky Derby Facebook and Twitter accounts?For Facebook, click here.For Twitter, click here.
  • Mother sues after she says airline loses urn with daughter’s ashes
    Mother sues after she says airline loses urn with daughter’s ashes
    American Airlines is in the hot seat, and the company has to answer a claim it lost a woman’s bag with her daughter’s ashes inside. >> More crisis for United? Rare giant rabbit dies on flight  Iddy Pierre-Canel said an American Airlines employee “insisted twice” that Pierre-Canel check her bag, and then allegedly checked it without her knowledge, according to KPNX. “When the plane took off, that's when I realized I didn't have my bag” Pierre-Canel told KPNX. “They said, ‘Oh, they checked your bag in.’” >> Read more trending news Upon arrival the bag couldn’t be found. This incident happened in March 2016, KPNX reported.  “Had we known there were cremated ashes in the bag, we would have had her remove them or found a place for the bag,” American Airlines said in a statement according to KPNX. “We apologized for losing the items and certainly are very sorry for her terrible loss.” >> Airline exec apologizes for stroller incident The bag was found and returned 19 days later, but the urn was not recovered, Pierre-Canal says. Now, a little over year after the incident, Pierre-Canel has filed a $10 million lawsuit, KPNX reported.  This lawsuit comes amid bad PR for another airline. United Airlines is trying to bounce back from bad PR after an incident where a passenger was forcibly dragged from a plane and backlash over a “no leggings” policy.  Read more at KPNX. 
  • Hands Off Passengers Act would stop bumping of some airline passengers
    Hands Off Passengers Act would stop bumping of some airline passengers
    Airlines would be prohibited from bumping ticketed passengers to make room for a member of the airline’s flight crew under a bill introduced this week by U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio. >> Read more trending news Dubbed the “Hands Off Passengers Act,” the bill seeks to prevent a recurrence of an incident on April 9 when a United Airlines passenger, Dr. David Dao, 69, was left bloody after he was forcibly removed from a flight in Chicago. In a speech on the House floor Turner said that incident “more than just created disruption for him and other passengers; it sparked a national outrage,” according to a news release issued Friday by his office. “An airline’s lack of preparation for its own staff travel should not result in the disruption of the lives of its paying customers,” Turner said. On the day of the incident, United Airlines had asked passengers on the plane to leave voluntarily to make room for crew members who needed to get to Louisville. When they could not get enough volunteers, Dao was asked to leave. >> Related: United passenger suffered broken nose, teeth while being dragged from plane When he refused three, Department of Aviation Security officers confronted him and he was forcibly dragged down the aisle, a scene caught on cellphone video. Dao was hospitalized and his attorney said he suffered a concussion, a broken nose and lost teeth. The company subsequently apologized and reached a settlement with Dao. >> Related: United passenger dragged from plane reaches settlement with airline Turner’s bill would require the secretary of transportation to modify regulations to prohibit airlines from forcing people who are already seated to leave the plane or denying boarding to any passenger on an oversold flight to accommodate the air carrier’s staff members. Overbooking is common among airlines, which gamble that a certain percentage of people who purchased tickets will not show up. After the incident, United officials announced it would no longer allow crew members to bump passengers already on board planes. >> Related: United Airlines changes policy after man dragged from plane We are awaiting a response from United Airlines on Turner’s bill and will update this story when it is received.
The Latest News Videos

