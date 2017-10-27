Sisters give birth on Friday the 13th at same hospital

RACINE, Wis. - Two Wisconsin sisters gave birth to boys on Friday the 13th, at the same hospital and delivered by the same doctor, and just an hour apart.
“The doctor that delivered them said he’s never had this happen in his whole practice,” the sisters’ grandmother, Zodie Brown, told The Journal Times of Racine, Wisconsin.
Synell Nelson, 25, and Alexis Nelson, 23, both said they have always been close. Synell’s baby was due Oct. 20, while her sister’s was due Oct. 25.
The babies had different ideas.
Synell Nelson gave birth to Jordan Liggins at 7:52 p.m., and Alexis Nelson gave birth to Wylie Nelson at 9:19 p.m.
On Oct. 13 Alexis’ doctor told her she was dilated at 5 centimeters, so she assumed she would give birth over the weekend. Synell, meanwhile, was scheduled to have a cesarean section at 7 p.m., so she left her 2-year-old son with her sister.
But while Synell was in surgery, Alexis’ contractions became stronger and her grandmother had to take over the babysitting chores. Brown drove her granddaughter to the hospital, watched her great-grandchild and monitored her granddaughters’ progress.
“I was running from one (hospital) room to the other,” Brown, 70, told The Journal Times. “I was like, ‘I’m going to lose 10 pounds with all this running tonight.’”
The babies were born and both are healthy, so Brown said it was worth the hectic evening.
“They said (Friday the 13th) is a bad day,” Brown told the Journal Times. “But in my book it was a good day for me.”
Two Racine sisters give birth to little boys, on the same day, at the same hospital, with the same doctor, almost an hour apart .... on Friday the 13th.Posted by The Journal Times on Wednesday, October 25, 2017
