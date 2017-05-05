Related: Video/photos of damage reported as storms hit Jacksonville

Florida Highway Patrol is working and investigating multiple crashes on Interstate 95, including an accident involving a pedestrian fatality Friday morning.

State troopers responded to half a dozen crashes within a two mile radius that affected Friday morning traffic.

According to FHP the original crash was called in around 3 a.m. when a vehicle driving north bound on I-95 struck and killed a pedestrian. The area was blocked off for several hours.

Exclusive video from Sky Action News Jax shows another crash half a mile away, where a car spun out of control and pinned another vehicle.

The Action News Jax First Alert Storm Tracker also captured video on I-95 of an accident involving three cars in a rear end collision.

FHP said they are also investigating a truck that appears to have veered off the road, crashing into a tree.

The tire marks around the area are fresh and the keys are still in the ignition, but the driver was not in or around the vehicle according to FHP.

The truck has Washington plates and investigators said they are searching for the person who walked away from the wreckage.

