Slain Edward Waters College student receives posthumous degree

A local student who was shot to death last summer in Arlington received an honorary degree from Edward Waters College Saturday.

Brian Robinson, 25, was weeks away from starting his senior year when his life was cut short.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Robinson was walking home from work when he was robbed at gunpoint on Hare Avenue, not far from the Arlington Expressway. Police said he was shot multiple times and died at the hospital.

On Saturday, the college presented Robinson’s mother and his 4-year-old son a degree posthumously, as well as his cap and gown.

Robinson’s mother, Terika Smith, told Action News Jax that her son was studying to become an elementary school teacher.

"I just knew that was what he was meant to do,” Smith said. “He’s always been very open and loving with kids.”

With no cracks in her son’s case, Smith is pleading for the public to come forward with any information.

“This was a young man who didn’t harm anyone. He was just simply going home,” Smith said.