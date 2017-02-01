Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 11:28 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017
By Joy Johnston
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
HOUSTON —
College football fans won't be left out of the excitement during Super Bowl weekend in Houston.
Rudy Ruettiger, whose rise from a struggling student with dyslexia to a member of the Notre Dame football team and was immortalized in the hit 1993 film, "Rudy," is ready to part with memorabilia for an NFL Auction that will benefit charities.
Ruettiger is auctioning off the helmet and jersey he wore on Nov. 8, 1975, during the one game he played in for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The auction will take place Saturday, with approximately 500 items are up for bid, according to The Associated Press. Fans at the NFL Experience in Houston will be able to bid on items, in addition to bidding by phone and online.
After football, Ruettiger has gone on to have a successful career as a motivational speaker.
