Posted: 12:19 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017

MLB mourning the loss of Ventura, Marte in separate car crashes in Dominican Republic

Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura, 25, was killed in a car accident in the Dominican Republic early Sunday.

By Shelby Lin Erdman

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Major League Baseball is mourning the loss of two players: Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura and former MLB third baseman Andy Marte.

Both men were killed in separate car crashes in the Dominican Republic, the Associated Press reported.

The fast-throwing, right-handed Ventura was from the Dominican Republic. He was 25. The Royals confirmed he was killed in a car accident Sunday morning.

In his career with the Royals, Ventura started 94 games and was part of the 2015 World series-winning team.

Third baseman Andy Marte played for the Braves, the Red Sox, and later the Indians before his last MLB run with the Diamondbacks in 2014.

He was also killed in a car crash in the Dominican Republic early Sunday morning.

He was 33 and playing in the Dominican Baseball League at the time of his death.

