LeBron James sneakers available at auction for more than $4k

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts after a play in the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks during Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2015 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena on May 26, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio.

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts after a play in the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks during Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2015 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena on May 26, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio.

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LeBron James fans might be able to get their hands on a pair of his sneakers, but it's going to cost a lot more than the standard Foot Locker price.

Pairs of the new shoes are being auctioned on the website StockX in a partnership between Nike and the Cleveland Cavaliers, WOIO reported.

But winners don't just get a new pair of kicks, they also get a specially designed box made from the court of the Cavs' 2015-16 championship season.

Winners get either the Air Zoom Generation "First Game" or the LeBron 14 "Out of Nowhere" shoes, a commemorative box with a certificate of authenticity, a court map showing where the wood came from and a copy of the Cavs championship ring, StockX said.

Twenty-three of each style are available, with a total of 46 packages being offered.

Part of the profits will be contributed to the Cavaliers Youth Foundation.

The auctions ends 9 p.m. ET Thursday. The lowest winning bid for the Air Zoom is over $4,400, with fewer than two days to go. The Out of Nowhere package is going for at least $2,211.