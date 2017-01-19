Rockets' James Harden surprises fan celebrating 100th birthday

Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The Houston Rockets’ James Harden had a great night on the court, but it’s what he did after the game that has fans cheering.
After scoring 38 points in a 111-92 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, Harden headed to the stands, where he signed a ball for a very special fan, a woman celebrating her 100th birthday. Harden presented her the ball and sat down to speak to her briefly, according to The Associated Press. During a post-game ESPN interview, Harden said he told the woman how blessed he was to have a chance to meet her.
>> Read more trending stories
The Houston Rockets posted the heartwarming exchange on the team’s Twitter page.
">January 19, 2017
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}