Spurs coach: Racism still 'our national sin'

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, asked what Black History Month meant to him, said Thursday night that it’s a “celebration of some of the good things that have happened,” and added a pointed reminder that “there’s a lot more work to do."

"But more than anything, I think if people take the time to think about it, I think it is our national sin,” ESPN reported, quoting an interview Popovich did with the San Antonio Express-News. “It always intrigues me when people come out with, ‘I’m tired of talking about that,’ or ‘Do we have to talk about race again’

“And the answer is, ‘You’re damned right we do.’”

Popovich, never shy about expressing his opinions about matters on and off the basketball court, made his comments about Black History Month, celebrated every February in the United States and Canada, before the Spurs’ game against the Philadelphia 76ers. The outspoken coach added that persons born white “automatically have a monstrous advantage” in terms of education, economics, legal matters and social issues.

“We have huge problems in that regard that are very complicated, but take leadership, time, and real concern to try to solve,” he said. “It’s a tough one because people don’t really want to face it.”