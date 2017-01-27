Follow us on

Posted: 6:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017

Oregon basketball player flops at flopping attempt

Dillon Brooks
Steve Dykes / Getty Images
Dillon Brooks

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SALT LAKE CITY —

This flop simply flopped.

Dillon Brooks was back in the lineup Thursday night for No. 10 Oregon against Utah. Brooks had missed the previous game with a sprained left foot, but his second-half sprawl showed he had gotten his legs back.

Utah guard Sedrick Barefield was driving to the basket and brushed against the junior forward, USA Today reported. After a full second, Brooks, who was called for a foul on the play, toppled backward in an unconvincing flop.

The game wasn’t a total flop for Brooks, however. He led the Ducks (19-2, 8-0 Pac-12) with 19 points as Oregon won 73-67 against Utah (14-6, 5-3). It was the Ducks' 17th straight victory.

