    Posted: 12:02 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017

    President Trump won't fill out NCAA brackets on ESPN

    By Bob D'Angelo

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    President Donald Trump will be skipping March Madness this year.

    The White House said Wednesday that the president will not pick brackets for the 2017 men's and women's tournaments, ESPN reported.

    "We expressed our interest to the White House in continuing the presidential bracket,” ESPN said in a statement. “They have respectfully declined."

    In an email to the Washington Post, White House spokesman Hope Hicks said: "We look forward to working with ESPN on another opportunity in the near future."

    Former President Barack Obama, a big basketball fan, had agreed in previous years to fill out brackets for the men’s and women’s tournaments and discuss his choices on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.”

